The Salvation Army Canada Launches Haiti Relief Effort 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Immediately following Saturday's earthquake in Haiti, The Salvation Army Canada launched the Haiti Relief Effort to provide hygiene and sanitation kits, food assistance and medical supplies in-country. Canadian Lt-Colonel Morris Vincent is currently the second-in-command of The Salvation Army's work across the Caribbean Region.

The Salvation Army has worked in Haiti since 1950 and has personnel on the ground assessing the situation in the affected communities. The Canadian branch of the organization has offered to send trained emergency services personnel to support local response efforts of The Salvation Army. Since the massive 2010 earthquake that struck the Port-Au-Prince region, The Salvation Army Canada has invested $11M in emergency assistance and long-term recovery programs, providing 200 quake-proof homes to Haitian families as well as agriculture and livelihood projects, and employment skills training.

"I've travelled to Haiti, where I've met the people and seen first-hand The Salvation Army's capabilities and long-term rebuilding programs," said Lt-Colonel Brenda Murray, International Development Director for The Salvation Army Canada. "Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, lives have been changed, however, today, we are again asking for the extraordinary support of Canadians in response to the 2021 Haiti Relief Effort. The country and its people are reeling from the pandemic, and the pending tropical storm is just another concern. They need our help today."

To donate, please visit SalvationArmy.ca or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For further information: Media: To book an interview, please contact: Neil Leduke, E: [email protected], M: 416-578-7998; Lt-Colonel John Murray, E: [email protected], M: 416-889-4954

Related Links

http://www.SalvationArmy.ca

