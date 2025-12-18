Salvation Army and Walmart Canada Partner for "Fill the Kettle Day" in Support of Families in Need

Walmart to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As households across the country continue to feel the impact of challenging times, The Salvation Army is teaming up once again with Walmart Canada for the annual "Fill the Kettle Day," a one-day event dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need during the holiday season and throughout the year.

During Fill the Kettle Day on Saturday, December 20, Walmart Canada will generously match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles in participating Walmart Canada stores nationwide, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Walmart to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000 (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

"Financial stress is widespread," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for public relations. "Many families who come to us are skipping meals, cutting back on essentials and going into debt, just to get by. This winter, the demand is expected to be even higher."

With rising costs of groceries, housing, and essential services, more families than ever are turning to The Salvation Army for assistance. Last year, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for support that included food banks, meal programs and shelter, and Christmas assistance that recorded 345,000 visits for food hampers and toys.

"We are seeing families who have never needed help before suddenly facing impossible choices," says Murray. "There is also good news. When people come to us for help, they report real gains. Families tell us they have better access to food, more stability, and renewed hope. The generosity we receive during Fill the Kettle Day directly fuels our ability to assist our friends and neighbours at a time when they need it most."

With a national fundraising goal of $22 million, The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign facilitates local units in providing basic necessities to those in need. Contributions also support life-changing programs, including substance-use recovery, housing support, and job and life-skills training, enabling individuals to escape the cycle of poverty.

Working Together to Make a Difference

Walmart has been a longstanding partner in supporting The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, offering high-visibility kettle locations and engaging customers who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Together, the two organizations amplify the spirit of giving and reach thousands of families each holiday season.

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have contributed over $44 million to The Salvation Army through the annual kettle campaign. This holiday season, Walmart Canada has already donated more than $55,000 to CTV Toy Mountain in Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg, assisting The Salvation Army in procuring new toys for distribution to children in need this Christmas.

The Salvation Army is also one of Walmart Canada's key donation partners for non-saleable merchandise. Walmart Canada's contributions help local branches provide essential items to individuals and families in need and fund programs that support people on their journey out of poverty.

"Hearing stories of families finding stability and renewed hope reminds us why Fill the Kettle Day matters," says Rob Nicol, vice president, corporate affairs and communications, Walmart Canada. "The Salvation Army is there when people need it most, and we're proud to join them by matching the in-store kettle donations on Fill the Kettle Day so support reaches further and helps Canadians live better."

The Importance of Giving This Season

Fill the Kettle Day serves as a reminder that every donation--no matter the amount--helps provide local families with meals, shelter and critical services. With needs rising and budgets tightening, community support is essential to ensuring The Salvation Army can continue its brand promise of "Giving Hope Today."

The Salvation Army encourages shoppers to look for the iconic red kettles at participating Walmart locations on Fill the Kettle Day, Saturday, December 20, and to give generously.

Lieut.-Colonel Murray expresses gratitude to supporters and partners like Walmart Canada for their instrumental role in ensuring struggling Canadians can experience a season of hope and assistance. In light of the growing concern among Canadians about meeting basic needs, he urges individuals to make a lasting impact in their communities by donating to a Christmas kettle, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. In Bermuda, the Army has been at work since 1896. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

