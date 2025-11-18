The Salvation Army launches the 135th Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign--its largest public fundraiser of the year that supports over three million visits for assistance in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As The Salvation Army launches its 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign, a new national report highlights that managing limited financial resources remains the most common challenge for Canadians--with the cost of living continuing to top household concerns. With need rising in communities nationwide, The Salvation Army is calling on Canadians to give generously this holiday season.

Rising Need Across Canada

Food insecurity and affordable housing are common threads that run through The Salvation Army's work with vulnerable people in major cities and rural communities. Seniors are particularly struggling. Food bank usage has increased among seniors, with some having to rely on them for the first time. Last year, The Salvation Army's community and family services saw a 3.6 percent increase in services and support for seniors.

"Some of the stories we're hearing across the country are heartbreaking," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "Families are facing impossible choices every day--between paying rent or buying groceries, purchasing medication or putting gas in the car. At The Salvation Army, we're here to help shoulder those burdens and offer both practical support and hope."

Canada's Most Recognized Holiday Fundraiser

The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign, running now through Christmas Eve, is one of Canada's largest and most recognized charitable fundraising efforts. Donations made at kettles and online directly support local programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, meal and breakfast programs, substance-use recovery, care for women and children fleeing domestic violence, and other essentials to individuals and families in need throughout the year.

With a national fundraising goal of $22 million, every donation to any of the 2,000 kettle locations across the country remains in the community in which it was given to support local needs. Most kettle units across Canada offer a safe and simple tap-and-go payment option to donate.

Every Dollar Helps Change a Life

Last year, 345,000 visits were made to The Salvation Army for Christmas assistance, which includes toys and food hampers. All signs point to a continued rise in the need for help. The season becomes a time of survival rather than one of celebration, making support from The Salvation Army more important than ever.

"Every dollar dropped in a kettle helps change a life," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we not only provide immediate assistance but also help people rebuild their lives with dignity. Through job training, life-skills programs, and long-term supports, we're helping Canadians find lasting hope and opportunity."

The Salvation Army expresses gratitude for the support of thousands of kettle workers, corporate partners, such as Walmart Canada, Costco, BellMedia, Loblaw Companies Limited and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's, and many others, who make the Christmas Kettle Campaign possible.

Donations to the 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd., Toronto ON M4H 1P4.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. In Bermuda, the Army has been at work since 1896. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

