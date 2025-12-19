Salvation Army Issues Urgent Appeal as Donations Fall and Community Need Surges

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is issuing an urgent appeal to the public as donations decline even as demand for essential services is rising sharply across Canada. Contributions to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign are down, placing critical Christmas and year-round programs at risk.

Rising Costs Push More Families to the Brink

"Our kettle bells are ringing, but far fewer donations are being dropped in," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "This is a critical moment. Every dollar matters. Every gift helps put food on a table, keep someone warm, or provide shelter and support to a person in crisis. The need is urgent."

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign support Christmas assistance and essential year-round services, including food banks and meal programs, shelters for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, addiction recovery programs, disaster response, and outreach to vulnerable seniors.

"When donations decline, real people are impacted," says Murray. "We are seeing more first-time requests for help than ever before--working families, seniors on fixed incomes, and individuals facing sudden and unexpected crises. We are committed to serving everyone who comes to us, but we cannot do this alone."

Last year alone, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance nationwide.

An Immediate Call to Action

"Our promise to serve--and to give hope today--has never wavered," says Murray. "Needs are rising, donations are down, and the window to act is narrowing. We urgently need Canadians to give today so hope can remain within reach for those who need it most."

The Salvation Army urges Canadians to give today by donating at any of the more than 2,000 red kettle locations, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

