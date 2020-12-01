During COVID-19, the transition to a cash-lite society has accelerated, impacting everything from tip jars to charity donations. At the kettles this year, Canadians will see a pre-set amount to donate $5 with an option to tap up to 10 times on the same unit to increase their donation if desired. Kettles will be outfitted with technology by Canadian start-up tiptap , so donations can be made on the spot with touchless giving.

"This has been a year like no other. The need is great – but the opportunities are even greater," said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Canada. "Enabled by Rogers and tiptap, we are adding another option for Canadians who want to support The Salvation Army in their communities. As life became more challenging this year for so many people, this new technology for our 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign will help us continue to operate our life-changing programs."

"Connecting Canadians to what matters is at the heart of who we are, and at a time when the need is greater than ever, we know that technology and innovation can be a powerful force for change," said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. "This innovative technology solution will help enable The Salvation Army Canada to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable Canadians, and it fulfills our higher purpose of strengthening the communities where we live and work."

Rogers for Business collaborated with tiptap during product development of its touchless giving units, in support of a new technology solution that securely bridges the gap between organizations in need and donors no longer carrying cash and coins. Smaller than a deck of cards, each tap unit has its own wireless receiver that provides a simple, secure way to process touchless donations, and with instant confirmation and acceptance of credit cards, debit cards or mobile wallets, all powered by the Rogers LTE-M network.

"We are grateful to the Rogers for Business team who was instrumental in the development of the product and in getting it out to market quicker," said Chris Greenfield, CEO and founder of tiptap. "Last year, we ran a pilot at 10 Salvation Army kettles in Toronto to both test the technology and assess if there was a measurable and positive impact on donations. It resulted in three times the donation amounts on kettles with tap options as compared to cash-only kettles at other locations. We know the technology will have a positive impact on the Salvation Army's iconic campaign."

The Salvation Army Canada Christmas kettle has been a symbol of help and hope during the holiday season since 1891, raising critical funds to support individuals and families in 400 communities across Canada. From substance-use recovery, jobs and skills training, homeless and women's shelters, food insecurity, emergency disaster services and more, these programs and services restore hope and dignity to two million vulnerable Canadians each year. The rollout of digital donations is expected to boost fundraising through the coming weeks until the campaign ends on December 24. In parts of the country where kettles will not be in communities due to public health safety restrictions, Canadians can donate virtually through The Salvation Army Canada website.

Throughout the pandemic, Rogers has leaned in as a technology leader to provide connectivity, digital lifelines and financial support to help some of the most vulnerable Canadians, like women fleeing domestic violence, LGBTQ2S+ communities, providing Wi-Fi in homeless shelters, and in support of youth education. Efforts included creating the country's largest food pantry that saw food hampers packed with 8 million meals for food banks across Canada.

About The Salvation Army Canada

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorder; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For further information: Rogers Communications, [email protected], 647-747-5118; The Salvation Army Canada, [email protected], 416-889-0423

Related Links

http://www.SalvationArmy.ca

