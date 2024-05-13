Grimace arrives in Canada and brings the Grimace™ Shake to participating restaurants beginning tomorrow

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - After several reported sightings, McDonald's Canada is confirming Grimace has officially arrived in Canada. With his much-anticipated entrance, the mysterious purple icon brings the very special Grimace™ Shake to Canadian menus for a limited time only at participating restaurants.

That's right: Starting tomorrow, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the special shake. Rumours of his arrival and what it could mean have been flying since our purple pal was first spotted at a Vancouver Canucks game a few weeks ago. The Grimace Shake was first introduced to McDonald's menus across the US last summer in celebration of his birthday and now it is finally available to Canadians.

"When the Grimace Shake dropped for our neighbours to the south, the response we got from fans here in Canada was overwhelming," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Inspired by the sheer creativity and passion we saw for the Grimace Shake, we had to bring it to Canadian menus."

What exactly is Grimace, anyway? Perhaps we'll never know. But while Grimace remains an enigma, the fan-favourite sparks nostalgia and excitement for McDonald's fans of all ages with the signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, and of course - love for shakes.

"Surpriiiiise…Hope u didn't have 2 much fomo. I had the funnest bday last year. Think my Canadian besties could use a little sumthin' sweet :)", said Grimace in a hand-written note to the McDonald's Canada communications team.

The Grimace Shake is available at participating restaurants in Canada starting tomorrow Tuesday, May 14 in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery®. Though Grimace is a timeless icon, the Grimace Shake is only available for a limited time, so mark your calendar!

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

