Global leader in specialty medical education teams up with Canada's biggest bank to deliver exclusive support to the healthcare community

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today the Royal College and Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") have announced a multiyear strategic partnership to support the unique needs of Canada's medical specialists, with a focus on education, professional development and financial advice.

The strategic partnership supports multiple programs that enable the Royal College's educational mandate, while enhancing member value. With a specific focus on physician personal and financial wellness, the collaboration will help bring unique opportunities to enhance members' lifelong learning needs. This will be complemented by an exclusive banking program that will be available to Royal College members, with details to follow early in 2021.

"This multifaceted collaboration is an example of how the Royal College is building

cross-sectoral relationships to provide additional value to our members and the healthcare sector," said Dr. Susan D. Moffatt-Bruce, FRCSC, CEO of the Royal College. "The Royal College is fortunate to be able to help medical specialists thrive throughout their entire career journey. This strategic partnership with RBC will help us support our members in both their personal and professional lives so they can deliver outstanding patient care to our communities."

The Royal College's new relationship with RBC will support member engagement initiatives, professional practice programs, business training content and events, educational podcasts and more. These benefits can help address far-reaching personal and practice requirements in the modern-day lives of the Royal College's members. The Royal College has chosen to align with RBC given their long-standing commitment to the medical community, expertise serving medical professionals, and interest in building a long-term and collaborative relationship.

"Medical professionals are an essential part of keeping our communities safe and healthy, and the Royal College is a global leader in specialty medical education. Through this strategic partnership, we're advancing the personal and professional practice needs of Canadian specialists. We know this may enable superior patient care, and by extension, allow our communities to prosper," says Neil McLaughlin, RBC's Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking. "RBC has a long history of providing financial advice to the medical community through RBC Healthcare, our specialized healthcare business. Our collaboration with the Royal College is a reflection of our shared values and commitment to support Canadian specialists and the healthcare sector."

For more information about the Royal College's strategic partnership with RBC, visit the Royal College web page.

About the Royal College

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada is the national professional association that pursues excellence in medical education, professional standards and physician competence. We protect the health of Canadians by helping physicians build skills, knowledge and expertise through lifelong learning and continuing professional development. We accredit the university programs that train resident physicians for their specialty practices, and we administer the examinations that residents must pass to become certified as specialists. In collaboration with health organizations and government agencies, the Royal College also plays a role in developing sound health policy in Canada. To find out more, please visit royalcollege.ca.

About RBC Healthcare

RBC Healthcare was created to address the needs of healthcare professionals throughout each of their life stages. RBC Healthcare's network of over 550 Healthcare specialists are trained to understand the unique needs of Healthcare Professionals. RBC Healthcare Advantage is available to eligible healthcare professionals who join or are already banking with RBC. To learn more, visit rbc.com/healthcare.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

