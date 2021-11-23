"When Canadians embraced our Recognition Medal as a thank you to our pandemic heroes in 2020, it showed us how much they appreciated having a way to give back to their community at the height of the pandemic," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "This encouraged Mint employees to develop and produce a new medal, which can now be given or worn as a way to spark important conversations on mental health. As Canadians buy this medal, they will also help raise valuable funds for Kids Help Phone."

Meant to encourage dialogue, the Mental Health Medal is a tangible reminder for people across Canada to prioritize their mental wellbeing and that of their friends, loved ones and communities. Symbolizing the importance of dialogue and listening, this medal is to be proudly worn or gifted to signal your willingness to talk about mental health and to show you care. The Mint will donate all net proceeds from the sale of each medal to Kids Help Phone for their mental health programs supporting young people in Canada and caring adults.

"Through this deeply thought out symbol of support, we will continue to drive awareness towards important mental health conversations and actions," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Both youth and adults have been deeply impacted by the unprecedented challenges faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with their mental health. By rallying as a staff team and inspiring a nation, the Mint's generous contributions from this medal will not only help open up the dialogue about mental health but also help Kids Help Phone continue to break down barriers and provide e-mental health solutions for youth and adults across Canada, while driving transformational change in e-mental health solutions. Huge thank you to the staff of the Mint, who have been leading this inspiring initiative. We stand as your proud partners."

Uniquely crafted by the Mint, the design of the 2021 Mental Health Medal holds various meanings on the two-sided nickel-plated steel canvas that Canadians can purchase as of today.

On one side of the medal, the design makes use of negative and positive space to present two overlapping silhouettes: the person on the left is opening up about their struggles, while the one on the right is actively listening. The triangles indicate each person's state of well-being, with unorganized triangles representing fragmentation of thought and/or a state of distress; the organized pattern suggests a healthier state of mind, while missing triangles are a reminder that there is no such thing as "perfect" mental health.

The second side of the medal is a stylized maple leaf. This symbol of Canada represents our nation's spirit, and our willingness to help each other through these difficult times. This is reinforced by the positioning of the words "santé mentale - mental health" to emulate the veins of the maple leaf - a compelling reminder that mental health is integral to good health.

By concentrating on the use of available resources to make the medal – from spare materials to employees volunteering to package it – the Mint has also helped maximize its fundraising for Kids Help Phone.

This is what Mint volunteers had to say about this meaningful initiative:

"When it comes to dealing with mental health issues, the societal evolution from "just shake it off" and "get over it" to "it's okay to not be okay" has been very heartening to witness. Asking for help is no longer seen as a weakness. This is crucial because healing from the collective trauma that we have gone through during this pandemic will necessitate significant recovery. As the founder of the Mint's Mental Health Working Group, I feel this medal embodies the sentiments that we're all in this together, that help is there when we need it, and that we're going to get each other through this." - Minka Singh, Product Management Coordinator & Mental Health Ambassador

"Assembling the Mental Health Medal gave my family and I an opportunity to speak about what mental health means to us and gave each of us the safe space to speak freely about our own mental health." - Melissa Thompson, Senior Manager, Strategic Procurement

Video and still photography on this project can be found here.

The Mental Health Medal can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,

1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site at www.mint.ca. It is also available at participating Canada Post locations.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone, live chat or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Tel: (613) 884-6370, [email protected]; Omid Razavi, Director, Strategic Communications, Kids Help Phone, Tel: (647) 617-9575, [email protected]