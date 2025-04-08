OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - 150 years after the Supreme Court of Canada's founding as Canada's general court of appeal, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $1 circulation coin commemorating this vital institution's independent role in upholding and interpreting our nation's laws and constitution, and protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians. This coin featuring the elegant exterior of the landmark building housing the only bijural and bilingual apex court in the world, was unveiled at a ceremony held within the Supreme Court in Ottawa. It will begin circulating as of today.

'"The Supreme Court of Canada is a strong pillar of Canada's democracy. Its nine independent judges decide the country's most important legal questions with fairness and integrity," said The Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Chief Justice of Canada. "We are gratified to know that as these beautiful $1 coins circulate across the country, Canadians may develop a deeper appreciation of the Supreme Court's role as guardian of our Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

The reverse of this coin, designed by Ontario artist Silvia Pecota, features the façade of the

Supreme Court of Canada, whose front steps are overlaid with the Court's 150th anniversary logo. On the coloured coin, the logo appears as a blue circle bearing the inscription "150" in white in the centre, framed by a white laurel branch at the bottom left it and the dates "1875–2025" at the top right. The inscriptions "SUPREME COURT OF CANADA" and "COUR SUPRÊME DU CANADA" appear on either side of this image. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, designed by Steven Rosati.

"The Royal Canadian Mint cherishes its unique ability to circulate coins that celebrate the values that are most dear to Canada and Canadians, and that includes honouring the institutions that protect our rights as Canadian citizens," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are very proud to recognize the Supreme Court of Canada which, after impartially and independently upholding the rule of law and the constitutional order for the last 150 years, has given Canadians the immense privilege of living in a society that aspires to freedom, fairness and equality."

The British North America Act, 1867, our first national constitution, defined Canada's current judicial system and instructed the federal Parliament to create a "General Court of Appeal for Canada". This led to the creation of the Supreme Court of Canada in 1875.

The Supreme Court of Canada is the world's only bilingual and bijural final court of appeal. Its nine justices representing the Atlantic region, Quebec, Ontario, western and northern Canada, hear and decide cases in both English and French, and apply the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions. Presently, five women and four men sit as justices of a court that is highly regarded for its commitment to the fundamental principles of openness, transparency and judicial independence. More information on the history and functions of the Supreme Court of Canada can be found at www.mint.ca/scc150.

