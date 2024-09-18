WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - As the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) marks 100 years as a distinct military institution defending Canada and preserving its freedoms, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 circulation coin to highlight this historic milestone and recognize the service of all RCAF personnel. The coin, depicting aircraft that have played significant roles in supporting the RCAF over the last century, was unveiled today at a ceremony held at 17 Wing Winnipeg, at Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg. It will begin circulating as of September 18, 2024.

The Royal Canadian Mint's $2 circulation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the RCAF (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint (RCM))

"On the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, we pay tribute to the generations of Air Force members who dedicated their lives to defending our country and our freedom," said The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "I invite all Canadians to join in commemorating this proud history, the people who have served, and to celebrate the bright and promising future of the Royal Canadian Air Force."

"The Royal Canadian Air Forces belongs to all Canadians and in our centennial year, we are pleased to partner with the Royal Canadian Mint to showcase some of the aircraft that have contributed to training and security at home and around the world," said Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force. "As Canadians go about their day, they will soon carry with them a reminder of the iconic aircraft that have carried our aviators past and present over the last century. Like a new coin, the future of Your Air Force is bright."

The reverse of this coin, designed by Canadian illustrator Pui Yan Fung, features stylized depictions of aircraft flown by RCAF personnel past and present. The inner core features the RCAF roundel above a Model H of the CC-130 Hercules, which has been the mainstay of the RCAF transport fleet for over 60 years; the upward angle of the Hercules is a nod to the RCAF motto, Sic itur ad astra ("Such is the pathway to the stars"). The double dates "1924 2024" appear beneath the soaring CC-130H.

Eight current and historical RCAF aircraft appear on the outer ring, from top to bottom: the Finch Mk. II, CSR-123 Otter, F-86 Sabre Mk. 6 and CF-100 Canuck Mk. 5 on the left side; and on the right, the CT-114 Tutor, CC-115 Buffalo, CF-188 Hornet and CH-146 Griffon helicopter. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, designed by Steven Rosati.

"The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted to commemorate the RCAF's first 100 years with a special circulation coin manufactured in Winnipeg, home to our circulation production facility and to one of the first air force bases in Canada," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to have crafted a coin designed to capture many different chapters of RCAF history and helps recognize its members' past and current contributions to national security."

The formal creation of the RCAF on April 1,1924, equipped Canada with a permanent full-time air force. In the century since, it has supported Canada's defence, contributed to international peacekeeping efforts, and fostered innovation in aviation. Additionally, the RCAF continues to support search and rescue operations, serving as a lifeline for those in crisis in Canada and its surrounding waters. It has also supported domestic and international communities in the wake of natural disasters or other emergencies.

Images of the circulation coin and collector products are available here.

