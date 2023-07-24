OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society is pleased to announce the launch of RCGS Speakers, an internal speakers bureau, representing the best and the brightest in the fields of geography, science and storytelling.

Clockwise from top left corner; Jill Heinerth, Mario Rigby, George Kourounis, Kehkashan Basu. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

For over 90 years the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has put forth its mandate of "making Canada better known to Canadians and the world". RCGS speakers will bring passionate speakers from coast to coast to coast who will provide diverse perspectives and a wealth of expertise across disciplines. Speakers will touch on themes of science, climate change, sustainability, leadership, motivation, resiliency, mental wellbeing, diversity and inclusion.

The first of many featured speakers include three of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society's Explorers in Residence. Jill Heinerth is one of the world's most accomplished cave divers, she is a writer, photographer and filmmaker. George Kourounis is a Guiness World Record holder and one of the world's most intrepid and best-known storm chasers, his 20-year career has taken him across 65 countries to document extreme weather and natural disasters. Mario Rigby is an eco-explorer whose mission is to inspire people to explore the world sustainably and ignite curiosity.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the RCGS Speakers" says Jill Heinerth. "As a longtime supporter of the Society and lifelong explorer I am so happy to be bringing my story to others while also supporting the next generation of explorers and storytellers."

Not only will RCGS Speakers provide a platform for brilliant storytellers, but with a portion of revenue being reinvested into Society programs, we're also developing the next generation of Canadian and Indigenous geographers, scientists and storytellers.

To book a speaker for your next event or to discuss representation opportunities, please contact Sandy Couto, Director, Society Programs at [email protected] .

