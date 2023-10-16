The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair celebrates local food and beverage

Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro Returns to The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro for its 2023 edition. Following a resounding success in 2019 and 2022, this signature feature continues to shine a spotlight on the finest artisanal local food and beverage suppliers from Ontario's regional tourism destinations.

"As we step into the 101st Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, we are thrilled to bring back the much-celebrated Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro," remarked Ray Stanton, President of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "This initiative continues to be a shining beacon for Ontario's outstanding local food and beverage suppliers. The partnership with Metro's Locally Sourced program exemplifies our commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the culinary world. Together, we're dedicated to delivering the best of Ontario's regional treasures to our valued visitors."

Visitors to The Fair can look forward to engaging with a number of Locally Sourced vendors, offering opportunities to sample and purchase their exceptional products. Metro's Locally Sourced program has been instrumental in sourcing and nurturing small businesses and food entrepreneurs, extending vital support through business coaching, marketing guidance, free listing opportunities, and prominent placement in Metro stores across the province.

Within the expansive Spotlight on Local area, patrons will also discover the Champions Showcase Presented by Metro, a dedicated space celebrating award-winning products from The Royal's prestigious food competitions, featuring butter, cheese, honey, maple syrup, and preserves. The Royal food competitors automatically enter consideration for Metro's Locally Sourced program, potentially unlocking a host of benefits, including distribution in Metro stores.

Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President at Metro, underscored the company's commitment to fostering enduring relationships with innovative local suppliers. "Through our Locally Sourced program, we invest considerable time and effort in empowering local entrepreneurs across critical business areas, setting them on the path to success," Fusco stated. "We are excited to return to The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, showcasing the very best producers and suppliers Ontario has to offer. This year, we are helping educate Ontarians about the origin of their food, and the pride that goes into producing it in our effort to combat food waste."

Visit The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 3 to 12, 2023, and explore everything Spotlight on Local Presented by Metro has to offer.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 101st year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.royalfair.org/

With annual sales of $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

