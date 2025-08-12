The Royal Horse Show is proud to announce Ecclestone Horse Transport as Presenting Sponsor of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Toronto

This expanded partnership with Ecclestone Horse Transport marks a milestone for the Canadian company as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since 2023, EHT has served as Official Transporter of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, overseeing equine logistics with professionalism and care. This year, the company steps into a more prominent role, reflecting The Royal's shared commitment to excellence in service and long-standing support of equestrian sport in Canada.

"The Royal has always been magical for me," said Kyle Ecclestone, President and Founder of Ecclestone Horse Transport. "From childhood memories to now supporting the athletes and horses behind the scenes, it's been a constant throughout my life. Presenting this class during our 10th year is a full-circle moment I'll never forget."

Founded in 2015, Ecclestone Horse Transport has become one of the nation's most trusted names in equine transportation, moving horses of all breeds and disciplines across North America and abroad. Built on horsemanship, reliability, and a deep understanding of the sport, EHT plays a critical role behind the scenes at The Royal Horse Show, one of the most prestigious indoor equestrian events in the world.

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Toronto draws many of the world's top-ranked riders to the city, all competing for valuable points toward qualification for The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final. For Canadian fans, it is a rare opportunity to witness elite show jumping talent on home soil, where international sport meets national tradition.

"Having a Canadian company like Ecclestone Horse Transport so deeply involved in this year's event is a powerful reminder of how homegrown businesses can help shape the future of our sport. Their ongoing commitment to the equestrian community reflects the very spirit of The Royal: tradition, excellence, and connection," said Cyrus Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Steeped in history, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has been a Canadian tradition since 1922, when it was founded to unite rural and urban communities in the years following the First World War. Today, it remains a living link to the country's heritage and an essential part of equestrian sport's pathway in Canada, inspiring the next generation to discover horses, take lessons, and one day compete at the highest levels.

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Toronto Presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport takes place on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place. Tickets include same-day admission to the full Fair experience.

Visit www.royalfair.org for tickets and additional event information.

About Ecclestone Horse Transport

Ecclestone Horse Transport (EHT) is one of Canada's most trusted equine logistics providers, delivering safe, reliable, and professional transport for horses and ponies across Canada, the U.S., and around the world. Celebrating 10 years in business, EHT proudly serves top riders, barns, and events, and is trusted by the nation's leading veterinarians and Olympians alike. From local shows to international competitions, EHT ensures every horse travels in comfort and arrives ready to compete. For more information, please visit https://www.ehorset.com/ and follow @ehorset on Facebook and Instagram .

