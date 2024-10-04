THE ROYAL AGRICULTURAL WINTER FAIR COOKS UP A NEW CULINARY PROGRAM WITH DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO

New to 2024's Fair 'The Chef's Table Presented by Milk' is a celebration of culinary excellence, with daily cooking classes led by some of Canada's top chefs throughout the 10 days of The Royal.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is thrilled to announce its newest collaboration with Dairy Farmers of Ontario - 'Chef's Table Presented by Milk' - debuting at the 2024 Fair as part of a new multi-year partnership. Continuing The Royal's tradition of showcasing Canada's agricultural and culinary excellence, the Chef's Table Presented by Milk offers guests immersive cooking classes utilizing high-quality, local Ontario milk and dairy products with recipes crafted by some of Canada's top chefs.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair) Chef's Table Logo (CNW Group/The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair continues to be the benchmark for interactive culinary engagement, and the Chef's Table Presented by Milk promises an immersive and memorable experience. Guests of all ages and cooking abilities can engage with a star-studded lineup of Canadian chefs for as little as $20 per session. Culinary luminaries such as Chef Jamie Kennedy, Chef Rafael Covarrubias, Chef Amanda Ray, Chef Anna Chen, Chef Jonathan Gushue, Chef Albert Ponzo, Chef Coulson Armstrong, Chef Jason Bangerter, Chef Michael Bonacini, Chef Paul Shechuck, Chef Donna Dooer and Chef Andrew Carter will be featured.

"We are proud to partner with The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair on the Chef's Table presented by Milk to highlight the talented chefs who embody the spirit of culinary excellence in Canada," said Rosa Checchia, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "This unique and interactive cooking series aligns with our passion to celebrate the irreplaceability and versatility of high-quality local Ontario dairy."

In addition to the daily cooking class, The Royal is excited to launch the Chef's Table Dinner Series Presented by Milk featuring four exclusive dinners and one premium brunch experience. Available through The Royal (November 1 - 10), this series will showcase the very best of Canadian culinary talent, highlighting sustainability, seasonality and local producers. Guests will enjoy a three to four course dinner or brunch, paired with curated drinks, and will have the opportunity for exclusive interaction with head chefs and culinary teams.

"Honouring the very best in Canadian food and agriculture has been a core value of The Royal since The Fair's inception more than 100 years ago," said Cyrus Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario is incredibly exciting as it allows us to celebrate our rich food culture and showcase the high-quality of Ontario's dairy products with our Chef's Table Presented by Milk programming."

Visit The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair from November 1 to 10, 2024 and explore everything the Chef's Table Presented by Milk has to offer. More information and tickets for experiences are available at royalfair.org/chefs-table/ .

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 102nd year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November at Exhibition Place, in the City of Toronto and celebrates the best in agriculture, culinary, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For more information, please visit

http://www.royalfair.org/ , @royalfair on Facebook, @theroyalfair on Instagram and @TheRoyalAgriculturalWinterFair on YouTube.

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the regulator and sole delegated authority for the marketing of milk in Ontario, the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's 3,213 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org .

