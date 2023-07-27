The Rose Corporation Now Leasing The Bakerfield in Newmarket, ON

NEWMARKET, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Rose Corporation, a leading real estate development and management firm, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated rental community, The Bakerfield. Located in Uptown Newmarket, The Bakerfield (www.thebakerfield.com) introduces a new level of elevated rental living to the area with a focus on quality, community, service and sustainability.

The 216-unit Bakerfield offers diverse floorplans across 15-storeys with unit sizes ranging from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom plus den, including two storey suites. Suites include floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept living, modern kitchens, quartz countertops, in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances, ample storage options and outdoor living space. With the latest in smart home technology, residents will enjoy gigabit internet and Salto keyless suite entry.

A dedicated amenity floor featuring an expansive outdoor terrace with BBQs, dining space, gardens and lounge seating is available year-round for resident use. Additional amenities include a gym and yoga studio, social lounge, movie theatre, games room, children's play zone, pet spa, car wash, co-working space, automated parcel lockers, electric vehicle charging stations and a fireside lobby lounge. The Bakerfield is targeting LEED Silver and enhancements include utilizing sustainable building materials, water and energy reducing appliances and fixtures, and on-site water storage for landscaping irrigation. The Bakerfield has a partnership with Newmarket Group of Artists to display their artwork in the lobby and amenity areas.

"With the opening of The Bakerfield, we are excited to introduce a new way of rental living in Newmarket. Not only does it deliver much needed housing in the community, but also provides residents with an elevated rental experience that previously did not exist in Newmarket. We are experiencing strong demand and overwhelmingly positive feedback from our first Bakerfield residents," said Daniel Berholz, President of The Rose Corporation.

The Bakerfield is the second phase of a 6.8-acre master-planned community that will contain over 800 new purpose built rental and condominium suites. Centrally located near boutique shops, restaurants, galleries and local services along Newmarket's Main Street. Convenient transportation options are easily accessible to residents including the VIVA Rapidway route, Newmarket GO station, Highways 404 and 400, along with bicycle paths and walking trails.

The Rose Corporation has engaged BGO's dedicated team to manage this project and deliver exceptional customer service and resident experiences. Complimentary resident events build a strong sense of community and connectivity to the neighbourhood.

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a four-decade long track record of successful real estate investment. In addition to delivering several thousand homes in a variety of communities across North America, for the past decade, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of purpose-built rental in secondary markets in Ontario. Through this mandate, Rose has completed, or has under development, over 3,000 new homes and lots with values exceeding $1.3 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community building for our valued customers while generating strong returns for our partners.

