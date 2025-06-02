THE ROSE CORPORATION'S BAKERFIELD II WINS BEST PURPOSE-BUILT RENTAL PROJECT AT THE 2025 BILD AWARDS

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Rose Corporation, a prominent real estate development and management firm, is pleased to announce that it has received the Best Purpose-Built Rental Project award for The Bakerfield II at the 2025 BILD Awards. The Bakerfield II ( www.thebakerfield.com ) represents the final phase of a three-tower, 4.5-acre master-planned development, comprising over 600 new units in the heart of Uptown Newmarket.

The Bakerfield II (CNW Group/The Rose Corporation)

"The Rose Corporation is honoured to receive this prestigious award from BILD, recognizing The Bakerfield II's excellence in design, quality, resident experience, community programming, and innovation," stated Daniel Berholz, President of The Rose Corporation. "The Bakerfield II introduces an elevated rental product to an area that has lacked new rental options for over 30 years. It has successfully transformed land previously considered an eyesore into one of the most desirable places to live in Newmarket."

The Bakerfield II is centrally located at 200 Deerfield Road, close to Newmarket's major amenities and parks. This 10-storey building, comprising 175 suites, offers a diverse selection of floor plans with 55 options ranging from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom plus den, including affordable and accessible units. Quality was a key consideration in The Bakerfield II, reflected in the selection of premium building materials and meticulous attention was given to the level of millwork, fixtures, and overall livability in suite.

Customer experience is a priority at The Bakerfield II with residents receiving white glove service and access to a variety of social programming in their building including holiday celebrations, learning sessions and community gatherings. Living spaces are extended far beyond the suite by offering private booking of sizeable lounges, co-working offices, dining, games rooms and a golf simulator. Residents also have access to the amenities offered at The Rose Corporation's adjacent Bakerfield I rental building at no additional cost.

The Rose Corporation has an exciting pipeline of opportunities in cities and towns across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and is committed to delivering many more transformational rental communities like The Bakerfield II where they are needed most.

About The Rose Corporation

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a four-decade long track record of successful real estate investment. Since 2014, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of purpose-built rental apartments and low-rise single-family subdivisions in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Through this mandate, Rose has recently completed, or has under active development, over 10,000 new homes and lots with completion values exceeding $6.0 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community-building for our valued customers while generating strong returns for our partners.

For media inquiries, please contact Jacob Katz ([email protected]).