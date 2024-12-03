THE ROSE CORPORATION MEETS LOCAL HOUSING DEMAND WITH NEW PURPOSE-BUILT RENTAL APARTMENT PROJECT

The Bakerfield II in Uptown Newmarket Welcomes Residents

NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Rose Corporation, a leading real estate development and management firm, today announced the completion of its newest rental project; The Bakerfield II. This building is the fourth phase of its successful 834-unit community in Newmarket. The Bakerfield II (www.thebakerfield.com) furthers The Rose Corporation's mission to bring an elevated level of rental living to the area with a focus on quality, community, service and sustainability.

The Bakerfield II (CNW Group/The Rose Corporation)

"The opening of The Bakerfield II is a milestone for The Rose Corporation, marking the completion of this landmark residential development" says Daniel Berholz, President of The Rose Corporation. "Newmarket, like other communities and urban centres across Ontario, is facing a very real housing crisis, marked by a shortage of rental housing. Our ability to deliver new purpose-built rental projects that offer an elevated living experience will - we believe - fill a void in the local market."

The 10-storey building, located at 200 Deerfield Road in 'Uptown Newmarket' offers 175 suites in a variety of layouts (from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom plus den). Suites include floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept living, modern kitchens, quartz countertops, in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances, ample storage options and outdoor living space. With the latest in smart home technology, residents will enjoy highspeed internet and Salto keyless suite entry.

Residents in The Bakerfield I & The Bakerfield II have reciprocal complimentary access to all amenities providing an unmatched selection for the area. The Bakerfield II adds a golf simulator, co-working spaces and additional lounge and gym area to the already stellar existing selection of amenities including an expansive outdoor terrace with BBQs, dining space, gardens and lounge seating. Additional amenities include a yoga studio, social lounge, screening room, games room, indoor children's play zone, outdoor children's playground (public), pet spa, car wash, automated parcel lockers, electric vehicle charging stations and a fireside lobby lounge.

The Bakerfield II is The Rose Corporation's third purpose-built rental building built since 2015 in the 6.8-acre, master-planned community that also includes a 15-storey condominium tower also completed earlier this year.

The Bakerfield community is centrally located near boutique shops, restaurants, galleries and local services along Newmarket's Main Street. Convenient transportation options are easily accessible to residents including the VIVA Rapidway route, Newmarket GO station, Highways 404 and 400, along with bicycle paths and walking trails.

About The Rose Corporation

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a four-decade long track record of successful real estate investment. Since 2014, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of purpose-built rental apartments and low-rise single-family subdivisions in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Through this mandate, Rose has recently completed, or has under active development, over 10,000 new homes and lots with completion values exceeding $6.0 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community-building for our valued customers while generating strong returns for our partners.

