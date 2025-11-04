For the third consecutive year, the Home Sweet Home campaign helps Canadian communities in need by contributing to the revitalization of their living environments

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce the results of its Home Sweet Home campaign, which was held from September 1 to October 12, 2025. During this third edition, the company raised over $530,000, which will be presented to nearly 150 local organizations supporting victims of domestic violence, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

The campaign ran in all RONA+ and RONA corporate stores, as well as several participating distribution centres and dealer stores, mobilizing a vast network and creating positive change in numerous communities across Canada. Customers were invited to contribute by donating in store, with 100% of funds raised going to organizations chosen by local teams.

"We would like to sincerely thank our employees and customers for their generosity and commitment. Thanks to their mobilization and spirit of solidarity, we are able to support hundreds of vulnerable families and individuals by helping to revitalize their living environments or facilitate access to housing. Once again, this year, their contribution shows the importance of working together to have a real impact on our communities," said Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

"As the housing crisis intensifies every year, the RONA Foundation's mission has never been more crucial. With this initiative, we are reaffirming our commitment to Canadians and to creating safe, inclusive living environments for all. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to the success of this campaign," added Catherine Laporte, President, RONA Foundation Board of Directors and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at RONA.

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charity established in 1998, whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. To learn more about the RONA Foundation, visit www.ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec.The RONA inc. network operates or services over 425 corporate and affiliated stores under the RONA+, RONA and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To find out more about the company, visit https://www.ronainc.ca/.

