BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, announces the launch of the Home Sweet Home campaign's third edition.

From September 1 to October 12, 2025, the RONA network will mobilize to collect donations in support of nearly 150 local non-profit organizations that provide help to victims of domestic violence, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. The campaign will run in all RONA+ and RONA corporate stores, as well as some distribution centres and several stores in RONA's network of affiliated dealers.

"Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of the communities around us, and that's what drives our daily activities at the RONA Foundation. What I love most about our Home Sweet Home campaign is that its impact is significant at a local level; indeed, the selected organizations we help are located in the same regions as our stores and distribution centres," says Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

Making a difference for those in need

The RONA Foundation hopes to raise $500,000 during this campaign. "Once again this year, everyone in our network is highly motivated to raise funds, especially since our store teams are the ones who decide which organization to support. At RONA and the RONA Foundation, we believe that every individual should have a suitable living environment that meets their needs. Each in their own way, the organizations we support contribute to improving the quality of life of vulnerable Canadians," adds Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation's board of directors and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at RONA.

RONA customers will be invited to make a donation in support of their local cause. As for online shoppers, they will also get the opportunity to donate $2, $5 or $10 on rona.ca.

The list of supported organizations in each province and region is available on the Home Sweet Home campaign's web page.

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charity established in 1998, whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca to learn more about the RONA Foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

