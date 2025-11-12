Spanning nearly 200 RONA+ and RONA stores, the new partnership provides customers with essentials at in-store prices via DoorDash.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing over 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is now partnering with DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform, to offer on-demand delivery in as fast as an hour. This partnership spans nearly 200 RONA+ and RONA corporate stores located in seven provinces and over 150 cities across the country. RONA is now the first home improvement and construction retailer on DoorDash in Canada.

RONA BECOMES THE FIRST HOME IMPROVEMENT AND CONSTRUCTION RETAILER ON DOORDASH IN CANADA (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"This partnership builds upon our desire to better meet customers' expectations in terms of speed, as well as our commitment to making home improvement more accessible and providing a seamless, more connected customer experience. By teaming up with DoorDash, RONA is offering a solution that reflects consumers' new shopping habits and is further positioning itself as a leader in the industry," said Catherine Laporte, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at RONA.

"We're proud to welcome RONA to DoorDash as the first home improvement and construction retailer on our platform in Canada," said Kyra Huntington, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. "This significant milestone underscores customer expectations for quick and convenient on-demand delivery of more than just restaurants. We're looking forward to saving a panicked trip to the store when time is of the essence for home improvement projects and bringing a broader selection of seasonal and household items to customers' doorsteps."

Customers can search for RONA on DoorDash's app or website, then browse an extensive selection of thousands of items per store including tools, hardware, cleaning supplies, seasonal and home decor, small appliances, and more, so long as they can be safely delivered by car, and quickly receive their order at home or on the job site. DashPass customers can also enjoy $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $20 or more from RONA orders made on DoorDash*.

This partnership between RONA and DoorDash is especially practical for last-minute needs, allowing customers to quickly order products they may have forgotten without having to leave and go to a store in the middle of a project. From now until November 18, customers can enjoy 30% off their next RONA order on DoorDash of $50 or more (up to $20 off) using promo code RONA50 at checkout.**

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. DashPass terms here and cancellation instructions here .

**Offer valid now through 11/18/2025 on orders placed at participating RONA and RONA+ locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $50, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $20. Discount applies to subtotal only and does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. All deliveries subject to availability. DoorDash reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Use promo code RONA50 to redeem. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates and services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world. For more information: www.doordash.com

For more information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]