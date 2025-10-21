The RONA Rookies program expands for its second year by sponsoring 150 teams

RONA renews its partnership with the Montreal Canadiens while enhancing its partnership with the Edmonton Oilers

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - After an unforgettable 2024-2025 season, RONA inc. is doubling down on its support for Canada's national sport. The company is announcing the return of its RONA Rookies sponsorship program, as well as the renewal of its partnerships with two iconic NHL teams. In addition to maintaining its role as major partner of the Montreal Canadiens and official game co-presenter on RDS, RONA is proud to enhance its partnership with the Edmonton Oilers, following a thrilling season that took the team all the way to the Stanley Cup finals. This season, RONA will be presenting Bobblehead Nights, among other things, in both Edmonton and Montreal, and will also be the official sponsor of the second period during Oilers games.

"Hockey is very special to Canadians, and we're proud to have been part of that love story for over 30 years. Whether it's with local or professional teams, RONA is committed to the sport and to families because we believe in the importance of creating living environments where everyone can thrive and fully enjoy what they're passionate about," said Catherine Laporte, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

The RONA Rookies: A second season focused on growth

Building on the success of its first edition, the RONA Rookies, a sponsorship program for the minor hockey teams of RONA employees' children and grandchildren, is back for a second season and expanding its support to 150 teams across Canada. That's nearly twice as many as last year! Selected teams will receive financial assistance to purchase equipment, reduce registration fees for certain activities and take part in tournaments, among others. Each sponsorship is valued at approximately $4,000.

"Hockey is much more than just a sport. It brings communities together, creates bonds between generations and inspires our youth. That's why we are proud to invest in initiatives that encourage participation in sport and help young people pursue their dreams," added Laporte.

Click HERE to see the 150 teams that were selected for the 2025-2026 RONA Rookies program.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To find out more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

