The goal of the RONA Foundation is to donate $1 million to seven NPOs to support projects aimed at improving living environments or access to housing

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is rolling out a new in-store fundraising campaign for its Build from the Heart program launched last year. From May 1 to 31, 2024, customers who visit a participating RONA store will have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout to support the construction or renovation project of an organization in the province.

Build from the Heart: mobilizing to help organizations in seven Canadian provinces

Build from the Heart aims to help seven NOPs across the country—one in each province or region where RONA is established—in carrying out projects to revitalize living environments or make it easier to access housing for Canadian populations in need.

"We're proud to announce that this year we're expanding the impact of our Build from the Heart initiative to include an in-store fundraising campaign, enabling our customers to participate directly in our philanthropic mission," explains Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation. "Last year, we donated $500,000 to meaningful community projects across Canada. This year, we're aiming to donate a total of $1 million to have an even greater impact on projects and help more people in need," she adds.

To in-store donations, the Foundation will add funds raised—thanks to the generosity of RONA vendors—during its annual Golf Day on July 15, customer donations made at self-checkouts since October 2023, as well as funds collected in store through the sale of winter hats bearing the Foundation's logo and the Pro fundraising campaign held last November.

A call from the heart: your chance to be part of the organizations we support

From May 1 to 31, 2024, organizations interested in the Build from the Heart program are invited to submit their application by completing the form here. The selection committee will announce the winning projects in the summer of 2024. "Our commitment to our communities is at the heart of our identity at RONA, as they have been the pillars of our success for nearly 85 years," says Catherine Laporte, Chair of the RONA Foundation Board of Directors.

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1998. For its 25th anniversary, the RONA Foundation redefined its mission, which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. It aims to help the victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and individuals with disabilities or mental health issues. To find out more about the RONA Foundation, visit its website at https://www.ronainc.ca/en/rona-foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca .

