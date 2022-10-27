OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On October 24, 2022, the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) met to discuss the "the road to 2035 and beyond." The discussion centered on challenges and opportunities faced by Canada's automotive industry during the current period of significant transformation. During its first hybrid meeting, CAPC members were joined by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Government of Ontario).

The Council began its discussions by taking stock of recent successes achieved by the Canadian automotive industry. Major announced investments of $16 billion in the automotive sector were highlighted including in the vehicle manufacturing (Ford, Honda, GM and Stellantis) and battery and critical mineral spaces (BASF, GM/POSCO, NextStar and Umicore). CAPC members noted that with these successes there have been challenges, including new investment incentives in the United States, price competitiveness issues for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), charging infrastructure issues, workforce training and transition issues, issues for industry participants, the Canadian industry's ability to quickly access and refine critical minerals as well as Canada's capacity to deploy supportive measures, such as charging infrastructure, to meet Canada's 2030 emissions reduction target and reach net zero by 2050.

To enhance discussions regarding Canada's zero-emission future, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, participated in the meeting and had the opportunity to discuss topics including issues surrounding critical minerals and charging infrastructure.

The meeting provided industry leaders an opportunity to engage directly with Ministers, which was viewed as timely, as the automotive sector is currently undergoing a "once in a generation" transition to greater electrification. The Council will continue its work at its next meeting, to be held in early 2023.

Following the meeting in Ottawa, co-chair Rob Wildeboer provided the following comment: "We welcomed the opportunity to be joined by the federal Ministers with responsibilities for environmental regulations, charging infrastructure and critical minerals, for an open dialogue with industry so that they could hear firsthand from CAPC members on competitiveness and other issues facing the industry currently. CAPC exists to create a viable advanced manufacturing sector for Canada in the automotive space, and we continue to focus on achieving that."

Fellow co-chair, Jean Marc Leclerc added, "The industry is facing an unprecedented period of change. Today's CAPC meeting was a forum for stakeholders to discuss the opportunities related to the government's zero-emission vehicle ambitions and to share ideas on how these goals can be achieved in a more practical and sustainable way in light of the uncertain economic and geopolitical realities facing our country. We appreciate the government's commitment to collaboration and look forward to continuing the dialogue in 2023."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, noted:

"The auto sector is integral to Canada's economy, supporting the employment of over half a million Canadians. With our country's strength in manufacturing, clean energy, and a burgeoning battery industry, combined with our world-class workforce, Canada can lead in designing and building the vehicle of the future. Our government will continue to work collaboratively with our partners in labour and industry, like the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, to accelerate the work being done to cut pollution and support well-paying jobs for Canadians today and generations to come," said Minister Champagne.

The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade noted:

"The future of the automotive sector is one that's connected, autonomous and electric, and we proud to be leading the charge in Ontario," said Minister Fedeli. "Companies around the world are looking to Ontario for their future, and through our Driving Prosperity Plan, our government will continue to ensure that we are the North American leader in developing and producing the cars of the future. Together, we're building Ontario and strengthening the auto sector."

Background

The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC), established in 2002, is an industry-led organization whose mandate is to address the key competitiveness issues facing the Canadian automotive industry. Membership comprises the CEOs of Canada's five automotive assemblers, leaders of Canada's leading parts suppliers, representatives from labour, academia, and aftermarket and dealer associations, as well as federal, Ontario and Quebec industry ministers. The October 24 meeting was the 21st meeting of CAPC. The meeting was co-chaired by, Rob Wildeboer, the Executive Chairman of Martinrea International Inc., and Jean- Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada Inc.

