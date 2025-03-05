Statement on March 4 U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The recently announced U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican goods will jeopardize a longstanding and efficient North American automotive industry, while adding costs to vehicles assembled in all three countries. Tariffs stand to harm consumers, workers and the economy in all three countries.

The Canadian and U.S. automotive industries form one of the most integrated economic sectors in the world, producing 11.4 million vehicles in 2024, and supporting over 1 million jobs in both countries. Canada-U.S. automotive trade is well balanced – in 2024, Canada imported C$77 billion worth of motor vehicles and parts from the United States, while Canadian exports to the United States totaled C$73 billion.

Free trade between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, beginning with the Auto Pact in 1965 and evolving from NAFTA to CUSMA, has supported a thriving, highly integrated North American automotive industry, employing millions of workers across all three countries. Reestablishing the free flow of goods across borders will be the key to the success of the industry across all three countries. Despite the announcement on March 5, 2025 of a 30 day reprieve for automotive imports, we are calling for a long-term resolution.

Rob Wildeboer & Jean Marc Leclerc

Co-Chairs, Canadian Automotive Partnership Council



SOURCE Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC)