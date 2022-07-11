Jul 11, 2022, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Inflation in Canada has reached its highest level in nearly four decades, prompting moves to raise policy interest rates with further hikes to come. This will impact house price growth in Canada and the industry's ability to create much needed housing supply to help restore affordability.
In a new article by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Chief Economist, Bob Dugan, we tackle some of these important concerns and look at how different policy interest rates and economic scenarios will impact housing activity.
You can read The Road Ahead for the Economy and Housing in the CMHC Housing Observer.
We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our Chief Economist, Bob Dugan regarding this work.
Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: CMHC Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article