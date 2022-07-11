OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Inflation in Canada has reached its highest level in nearly four decades, prompting moves to raise policy interest rates with further hikes to come. This will impact house price growth in Canada and the industry's ability to create much needed housing supply to help restore affordability.

In a new article by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Chief Economist, Bob Dugan, we tackle some of these important concerns and look at how different policy interest rates and economic scenarios will impact housing activity.