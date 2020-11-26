The Rexall Care Network Supports Caregiver Mental Health

Rexall and the Canadian Mental Health Association partner to support caregiver mental health programs

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is honoured to accept a generous donation of $150,000 from the Rexall Care Network to support caregiver mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Caring for others can be extremely rewarding and breed a sense of affection and purpose," said Margaret Eaton, National CEO of CMHA. "Unfortunately, caregivers are also vulnerable to stress, exhaustion and burnout—especially during these unusual times. We are so grateful to Rexall for helping us support caregivers' mental health and give back to those who give so much."

Caregiver mental health programs can go a long way to addressing short-term stress and supporting long-term resilience in those who play such a significant role in society.

"Caregiving is a cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what we feel is important to our employees and customers," said Frank Monteleone, President & Chair, Rexall Care Network and SVP Human Resources. "Caregivers in our communities are truly unsung heroes and we're on a mission to support the caregiver community so they can take care of the ones they love."

Rexall stores across Canada are hosting a campaign from November 17th until December 24th, which gives customers and patients the opportunity to purchase a holiday bubble for $2.00 or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Proceeds raised from this and an earlier Spring campaign will support local CMHA caregiver programs, services and supports across Canada:

In Ontario – Living Life to the Full teaches caregivers how to deal with their feelings when fed up, worried or hopeless, and learn skills to help them tackle life's problems.

– Living Life to the Full teaches caregivers how to deal with their feelings when fed up, worried or hopeless, and learn skills to help them tackle life's problems. In Manitoba – Mental Health Education for Families provides education and support to families who live with or support loved ones with mental illness.

– Mental Health Education for Families provides education and support to families who live with or support loved ones with mental illness. In Saskatchewan – C.A.R.E. supports the mental wellness of caregivers who support vulnerable individuals.

C.A.R.E. supports the mental wellness of caregivers who support vulnerable individuals. In Alberta – OSI-CAN is a proven peer-support program to support the mental health and recovery of Veterans and First Responders.

– OSI-CAN is a proven peer-support program to support the mental health and recovery of Veterans and First Responders. In B.C. – Support groups welcome family members bereaved by suicide and parents and caregivers of young people living with mental health and substance use issues.

Throughout the campaign, Rexall continues to follow Public Health guidelines and practices for social distancing:

Bubbles will remain behind the Plexiglas at registers and pharmacy counters to be handled only by store staff and pharmacists.

Rexall employees will write the customer name on the bubbles, to avoid close contact and limit risk.

To further recognize caregivers, Rexall offers caregivers a 20% discount on the first Tuesday of each month that can be redeemed at all Rexall stores on December 1st. The discount can be found online at www.rexall.ca/caregiverdaydec1.

About the Rexall Care Network

Since 2002, Rexall has been helping build strong and vibrant communities by supporting numerous charitable organizations. Over the past 17 years, Rexall has contributed over $15 million dollars towards local communities through children's and seniors' programs and services across Canada. In late 2018, Rexall undertook a review of its Care Network commitments with a goal of bringing more focus to our giving platform and maximizing the social impact. Rexall endeavoured to identify the cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what is important to employees and customers – caregiving is this cause. For more information, visit rexall.ca/carenetwork

About the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. Visit us at cmha.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore @CMHA_NTL

Follow us on Instagram: @RexallDrugstoreOfficial @RexallCareNetwork @cmhanational

Like us on Facebook: @RexallDrugstore @CMHA.ACSM.National



SOURCE Canadian Mental Health Association

For further information: please contact Katherine Janson, National Director of Communications,Canadian Mental Health Association, 647-717-8674, [email protected] or Andrew Forgione, Rexall Media Relations and Public Affairs, 905-671-4586, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cmha.ca

