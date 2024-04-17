Tims Flatbread Pizzas are now available across the country starting TODAY in four flavours: Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese!

in four flavours: Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese! Prepared fresh to order, Tims oven-baked Flatbread Pizzas are a delicious new lunch and dinner option at your local Tims with incredible value for money, starting at just $6.99 .*

.* Starting on May 1 , Flatbread Pizza will also be available to order for delivery on the Tim Hortons app.

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a new Tims Run in town – enjoy a new lunch and dinner experience at your local Tim Hortons with today's launch of Flatbread Pizza at participating restaurants across Canada!

"We've been working hard on developing new and exciting menu innovations for lunch and dinner at Tims – like our popular range of Loaded Bowls and Loaded Wraps – and now after a thorough process of testing and recipe fine-tuning, we're so excited to be launching Flatbread Pizzas for our guests across Canada," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

The results are in: Canada loves Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza! Starting today, Tims Flatbread Pizzas are available across Canada starting at just $6.99* after successful test markets (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are served hot after being prepared fresh to order and oven-baked, and at just $6.99* for the Simply Cheese or $7.99* for our other flavours, guests are going to love the amazing value for money that our Flatbread Pizzas deliver."

Testing of Tims Flatbread Pizzas began in Mississauga, Ont., and through a series of follow up test markets across the country we refined and perfected the recipes of our four delicious flavours:

Bacon Everything Flatbread Pizza, $7.99*

Some iconic Tims flavours come together for a unique recipe Tims fans will love: featuring double smoked bacon, herb and garlic cream cheese, a blend of mozzarella & Monterey jack cheeses on a roasted garlic flatbread and topped with Everything Seasoning.

Chicken Parmesan Flatbread Pizza, $7.99*

A Tims spin on an Italian comfort food favourite: Made with slow-cooked chicken, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese and our vine-ripened tomato sauce on a roasted garlic flatbread.

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza, $7.99*

A classic and beloved combo: Pepperoni, mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese and our vine-ripened tomato sauce on a roasted garlic flatbread.

Simply Cheese Flatbread Pizza, $6.99*

For those looking for a veggie option, or those who love the simplicity of an authentic marinara sauce and gooey cheese. Featuring a blend of mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese and our vine-ripened tomato sauce on a roasted garlic flatbread, this Flatbread Pizza is just $6.99*!

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are perfect for any occasion, they're a really satisfying workday lunch for yourself and also make for a crowd-pleasing option for family dinners or weekend gatherings by picking up a few boxes with a mix of flavours. They're also great to share as a snack with family and friends – just be prepared to negotiate over who gets the last slice!" said Bagozzi.

"We're looking forward to having our guests try all our new Flatbread Pizzas and discover their new go-to lunch and dinner order with Tims," said Bagozzi.

Starting May 1, Flatbread Pizza will also be available to order for delivery on the Tim Hortons app.

* Plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary by region. Additional charges for modifications. Product availability varies by restaurant. At participating restaurants in Canada only for a limited time. © Tim Hortons, 2024.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]