The Reimagining SPACE project is moving forward

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - City Council is continuing their work on the Reimagining SPACE project and adopted two resolutions at the September 23 meeting. Thus, a contract was awarded to a professional advisor to assist the City in the process of holding an architectural competition. Following a call for tenders, the firm Amiot Bergeron Architecture et Design Urbain was selected, and its expertise in this type of competition will be an asset. In addition, the City has passed a resolution announcing that it does not intend to renew the current management agreement with the Lord Reading Yacht Club, which expires on December 31, 2020.

"We are taking the steps that are essential to the advancement of this unique and inspiring project for our City, but, as already explained, we want to periodically evaluate its feasibility and relevance and we will adjust our actions if necessary," declares Mayor Georges Bourelle.

An Evening Exchange to define how to animate the SPACE of a new multi-purpose centre

On Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, residents are invited to share their ideas to collectively enhance and improve their future library and cultural activities.

"A new multi-purpose centre would provide the means to fill gaps in existing cultural spaces, as well as the prospect of offering targeted activities to accommodate community groups and citizens of all ages. We hope that residents will continue to get involved in this unifying project and that they will participate in large numbers during this evening exchange. Architecture shapes our public spaces, our neighbourhoods and has a lasting effect on the territory, which is why it is important for Council to have the pulse of our residents," says Mayor Bourelle.

