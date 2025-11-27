Online Reservations begin December 4

Online reservation for the 2027 Kia EV5 begins on December 4, 2025 at 2pm EST

CAD Pricing starts at $43,495 MSRP

The EV5 is available in both FWD and AWD and nine different trim options

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing and the start of online reservations for the highly anticipated Kia EV5, giving Canadians their first opportunity to order the new all-electric SUV. Exclusive to Canada for the North American market, the EV5 enters the largest vehicle segment in Canada and is the first of three affordable EVs arriving in Canada in 2026.

"The Kia EV5 is available in nine different trims, providing Canadians with plenty of options that meet a variety of preferences," said Elias El-Achhab, COO and Vice President at Kia Canada. "Competing in the largest SUV segment in Canada as a dedicated EV, the EV5 truly is the revolution of the family SUV perfect for empowering modern families with all the technology and convenience they require."

Power of Choice, Choice of Power

Customers will be given an abundance of choice when it comes to EV5. Starting with the power unit, two battery size options will be available: a standard range 60.3 kWh on the Light trim and a long range 81.4 kWh starting from the Wind trim. With various configurations to select from, the EV5 will have availability in front wheel drive and all-wheel drive, suitable for all types of driving styles and conditions in Canada. Owners will also benefit from access to more DC fast charging outlets across the country, as the EV5 will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Signature Design Cues that Command the Road

Built on the foundation of Kia's design philosophy, 'Opposites United,' EV5 is inspired by the 'Bold for Nature' pillar. Taking many styling cues from the flagship EV9, parallels are observed in the structured, confident exterior lines and commanding stance that EV5 exhibits.

Kia's signature EV 'tiger face' grille and unmistakable 3-dimensional star map lighting pattern will have the EV5 standing out on the road like no other. Along the side, it is sculpted for a dynamic silhouette giving it a dignified and voluminous stance, that will harmonize with the available 18, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs. Cohesiveness continues through to the rear of the vehicle, tied together with combination taillights and a spoiler which not only elongates the vehicle, but provides aerodynamic support as well. EV5 will be available in eight different colours, including two that are new to Kia, Magma Red and Frost Blue.

Intersection of Sport-Inspired and Luxury

The EV5's exterior sportiness is brought into the interior, and complimented by luxury appointments throughout, elevating the ownership atmosphere. With soft-touch surfaces and minimalist aesthetic, EV5 will contain the brand's 10 environmentally mindful materials, in line with other Kia EVs, in an effort to innovate and modernize its vehicle interiors. Upon entering the cabin, nearly 30 inches of panoramic screen greet the driver's view, the conduit to all of the necessary conveniences and functionalities the EV5 will deliver on. With total seating for five passengers, comfort is not only limited to the applied materials, but also in dimensions for shoulder width and legroom for optimal well-being. Extending the experience one step further is consideration for ambiance with available mood lamp, which can be adjusted at leisure to match the occupant's style. Storage is ample throughout the entire cabin, especially in the console area, partly in thanks to the shifting mechanism being mounted to the steering column. Cargo capacity will be generous, especially with the completely flat-folding second-row seats and the benefit of additional storage space in the front trunk for items like an adapter or charging cable.

2027 Kia EV5 Pricing:

Light FWD: $43,495 MSRP

Wind FWD: $47,495 MSRP

Wind AWD: $49,995 MSRP

Land FWD: $49,995 MSRP

Land AWD: $52,495 MSRP

GT-Line FWD: $55,495 MSRP

GT-Line AWD: $57,995 MSRP

GT-Line Limited FWD: $58,995 MSRP

GT-Line Limited AWD: $61,495 MSRP

The 2027 EV5 will first be available in the Wind FWD to GT-Line Limited AWD trims, with the Light FWD trim becoming available in Q4 2026. The official all-electric range is expected to be announced in Q1 2026. Production for the Canadian market will take place at the Kia Autoland Gwangju plant in South Korea.

Online reservations for the 2027 Kia EV5 begin on Thursday, December 4 on Kia.ca at 2pm EST. Full specification and pricing is now live at kia.ca/en/vehicles/ev5/specs. Customers can also sign up to be reminded of the reservation on December 4th.

