The K4 Hatchback is the versatile counterpart to the K4 sedan, featuring a distinctive floating roof design and flexible cargo space

The hatchback body style provides class-leading rear headroom and rear legroom, and 629L of space behind rear passengers

Available turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with 190 hp and sport-tuned suspension turns up the fun factor, enhanced by a shorter footprint for added agility

CAD Pricing of the K4 Hatch starts at $24,795 MSRP – a difference of $500 to its sedan equivalent which starts at $24,295

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing and availability for the all-new 2026 K4 Hatchback. Designed for those with active lifestyles – whether it's gearing up for weekend adventures, making room for pets, or navigating city environments, the K4 Hatchback delivers the same elevated features as the K4 sedan, and adds greater cargo flexibility and interior space. Its shorter overall length adds maneuverability, making it a smart, versatile choice for city driving and more. The K4 Hatchback is set to arrive at dealerships across Canada in January 2026 and will be on display at the Montreal International Auto Show and Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

"The K4 Hatchback adds a new level of flexibility and versatility to the successful K4 lineup," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "From its flexible cargo space to the available turbocharged engine, the K4 Hatchback meets the needs of Canadian drivers who want style and functionality without compromise."

Hatching a New Look for K4

Drawing from the bold proportions and wide stance of the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback carves out its own identity with a striking floating roof design that seamlessly extends into the rear hatch. Its fluid, athletic profile enhances its dynamic presence while embodying Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy. Despite being 280 millimeters shorter than its counterpart, the K4 Hatchback maintains the sedan's class-leading rear legroom and gains an extra inch of rear headroom, making it a class leader in both areas. Its versatile cargo space further boosts utility with 629L of room behind the rear seats, expanding to 1,680L with the seats folded flat.

Carrying over key design elements from the sedan, the K4 Hatchback features the vertical LED headlights and taillights inspired by the award-winning EV9. Hidden rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar further accentuate its hatchback proportions, reinforcing its athletic and muscular profile. Adding to its distinct identity, the K4 Hatchback is available in an exclusive Sparkling Yellow exterior colour.

As with other GT-Line Turbo models in the K4 lineup, the K4 Hatchback GT-Line models feature unique design elements that amplify its sporty character, including a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, side sills, and wheel arch moldings. Additionally, the GT-Line Turbo gets available small cube LED projection headlights, LED fog lights, plus a standard power sunroof and 16-inch front brakes.

Effortless Integration, Elevated Comfort

Like the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback's driver cockpit is designed around a dual digital display that spans nearly 30 inches, combining an intuitive layout with the technology of Kia's available Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard across all Hatchback trims for connectivity on the go, and available wireless phone charger. Available features include a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra-wideband technology that allows compatible smart devices to function as virtual keys.

On the Road

Carried over from the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback will come with a standard 2.0-litre engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT).

An available 1.6-litre, turbocharged engine sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Exclusive to the K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo models is a sportier suspension for improved handling over the standard trims.

Next Level Driver Convenience

The K4 Hatchback will also offer the Kia ADAS suite, mirroring the sedan with notable systems including standard Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G).

Available on K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo models, Evasive Steering Assist can help avoid obstacles in certain situations when space allows, and Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2) adds convenience by maintaining distance from other vehicles and keeping the car centered within its lane on certain highways.

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA-BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Surround-View Monitor (SVM) and Parking Distance Warning are available.

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Pricing

LX: $24,795 MSRP

EX: $27,595 MSRP

EX+: $29,095 MSRP

EX Premium: $30,995 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo: $32,595 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo Limited: $35,595 MSRP

2026 Kia K4 Sedan Pricing

LX: $24,295 MSRP

EX: $27,095 MSRP

EX+: $28,595 MSRP

EX Premium: $30,495 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo: $32,095 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo Limited: $35,095 MSRP

The 2026 K4 Hatchback will be available at Kia dealerships in January 2026. Production for the Canadian market will take place at the Kia Mexico plant.

