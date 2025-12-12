Starting at $38,995 the EV4 is currently the most affordable dedicated EV in Canada

Kia's first all-electric compact sedan, its bold, innovative design and advanced technology bring affordable EV ownership to Canadians

Exceptional confidence with an estimated all-electric range of up to 552 km in the Wind Long-Range FWD trim

'Opposites United' design philosophy blends nature and humanity for a modern and expressive appearance

10 to 80 percent state of charge with DC fast charging in just 29 or 31 minutes (depending on battery size) through a 400V EV dedicated platform with a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port

The first model to receive Kia's i-Pedal 3.0 variable regenerative braking

The 2026 EV4 (FWD) is now available for ordering in Canada with AWD expected later in 2026.

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Kia Canada announces the arrival of the all new EV4 sedan in Canada, further strengthening Kia's electrified vehicle portfolio and broadening widespread EV appeal and adoption through a blend of bold design, technology, range and price that meets a diverse range of customer needs. The EV4 is Kia's first global EV sedan with production for the Canadian market taking place at Kia's Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in South Korea.

The all-new Kia EV4 marks a significant step forward in making electric mobility more accessible to Canadians. As Kia's first global EV sedan, it brings a fresh alternative to an SUV-heavy market while delivering the range, features, and driving experience today's customers expect. Backed by thoughtful interior design, fast-charging capability, cutting-edge connectivity, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, the EV4 reinforces Kia's commitment to expanding EV adoption nationwide. Its arrival signals not just the evolution of Kia's electrified lineup, but a meaningful push toward a more innovative and sustainable future for Canadian drivers.

"The Kia EV4 provides the first accessible, all-electric sedan to Canadian consumers who are looking for affordability, without sacrificing advanced technology, cutting edge styling, and the driving experience only a sedan can deliver" said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning for Kia Canada. "The arrival of the EV4 further cements Kia's commitment to providing widely accessible, EV mobility solutions to the Canadian market."

Design, Outside and Inside

Guided by the innovative "Power to Progress" theme rooted in Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the Kia EV4 features signature elements like the Starmap Signature lighting while redefining sedan design with a bold new vision. The all-new all-electric compact sedan shares the same fundamental design language as that of the ground-breaking Kia EV6 and EV9 models. Establishing a new typology, the EV4 combines a low nose, long-tail silhouette, and fastback roofline for a unique and sporty profile.

The face of the EV4 is modern and expressive with vertical headlamps and Kia's signature Star Map lighting which has become synonymous with the brand's electrified lineup. Available small cube LED headlights with Dynamic Welcome Lights are unique to the segment. And a new interpretation of Kia's Tiger Face gives EV4 a bold and tech-inspired personality.

At the back, the vertical taillights, and sleek bumper design echo the front-end styling and emphasize the car's rear presence and width. The EV4's planted stance with either standard 17-inch (Light/Wind) or 19-inch wheels (Wind Premium to GT Line Limited) gives it an athletic and sure-footed appearance.

The EV4 GT-Line features exclusive design elements in addition to the innovative standard model, creating a more dynamic character. The wing-shaped front and rear bumpers provide a stronger, sleeker impression, while the triangular motif 19-inch wheels enhance the vehicle's futuristic, sporty feel.

Just as 'Opposites United' brings together the exterior of the EV4, Kia's progressive design language fuses nature with human-centric and industrial themes throughout the cabin space. The modern interior also brings forth unexpected contrasts in form, colour and material.

Headlined by a free-floating interface and two-spoke steering wheel, the interior boasts an open layout, appealing to customers who view simplicity and usability as plus-side characteristics when transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs. Enhancing practicality, the EV4 cabin focuses on comfort, space and convenience, high-quality materials, and an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space. The cabin experience is further elevated by available dynamic ambient lighting.

Powertrain and Performance

Built on Kia's dedicated fast charging 400V E-GMP platform, the Kia EV4 offers a choice of two battery options: a standard 58.3 kWh battery (Light) or long-range 81.4 kWh battery (Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited). Both battery configurations provide power to a front-mounted 150 kW motor, with 201HP and features up to 552km of all-electric range.

Light Standard Range FWD = 391km

Wind Long Range FWD = 552km

Wind Premium Long Range FWD = 515km

GT-Line / GT-Line Limited = 488km

To enhance both performance and efficiency, Kia prioritized aerodynamics. Airflow enhancements include a full underbody cover to help the movement of air beneath the vehicle. The result is a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd.

In terms of DC fast-charging, the EV4 is capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent charge in an estimated 29 minutes for the 58.3 kWh (Light) battery and 31 minutes for the 81.4 kWh (Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited) battery. For easy accessibility, the standard NACS charging port is located on the front passenger side.

On pavement, the EV4 benefits from advanced chassis engineering aimed at delivering a high level of ride comfort and refinement as well as engaging driving dynamics. The front suspension is defined by an EV-tuned MacPherson strut design and the rear suspension is a multi-link geometry. Key areas of the vehicle body were stiffened to further enhance the EV4's agility and cornering prowess.

Kia's latest i-Pedal 3.0 system helps drivers smoothly control the speed of the vehicle and bring it to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. This feature works in tandem with EV4's adaptive Smart Regenerative Braking function to help recapture energy otherwise lost when brakes are applied. Upgrades from version i-Pedal 2.0 include three levels of regenerative braking adjustments, reverse i-PEDAL function, and i-PEDAL memory that retains driver settings on restart.

Upping practicality and flexibility, the EV4 offers the many benefits of available V2L functionality. V2L is designed to allow the vehicle to manage the flow of electricity from the vehicle to compatible external devices, including a variety of laptops, lighting, and smaller electronics.

Convenience and Connectivity

The EV4 brings together an abundance of innovative content to deliver on the promise of convenience and connectivity. These benefits come to fruition even before anyone climbs into the vehicle thanks to Kia's available Digital Key 2.0. Providing simple access via a compatible smartphone or mobile device, this innovative feature allows remote functions such as door lock and unlock, and climate controls, from the comfort of home, office or on approach.

The EV4's nearly 30-inch total combined wide-screen display – comprised of dual 12.3-inch screens and five-inch climate display – serves as the face of Kia's connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). The EV4 offers standard wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Other key comfort and convenience features include standard heated front seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control with rear A/C vents, acoustic windshield, and available ventilated front seats with driver side memory system and heated steering wheel.

Advanced Driver Assistance Technology

The EV4 offers a robust suite of ADAS features, including Kia's available Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), which is designed to use speed limit information from the navigation system on controlled access roads and highways. Under certain conditions, it automatically adjusts the vehicle's set speed to match the posted speed limit (if initially set to the speed limit) and maintains distance from the vehicle detected in front.

To further elevate roadway awareness for the driver, the EV4 in Canada will have standard features such as Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist 2, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and available Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Standard Hands-On Detection (HOD) senses contact between the driver's hands and the steering wheel to determine if the driver has their hands on the steering wheel, allowing for activation and deactivation of ADAS warnings.

2026 EV4 Pricing:

Light FWD Standard Range $38,995 MSRP

Wind FWD Long Range $42,995 MSRP

Wind Premium FWD Long Range $45,495 MSRP

GT-Line FWD Long Range $48,495 MSRP

GT-Line Limited FWD/AWD Long Range $51,995 MSRP

The 2026 EV4 is now available for ordering at Kia Dealerships across the country. For more information on the Kia EV4, visit https://www.kia.ca/en/vehicles/ev4

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

