The RBC iShares alliance launches three new ETF Series of alternative investment strategy funds

RBC Enhanced North American Value Fund – ETF Series, RBC Enhanced Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series and RBC Enhanced Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series provide investors with access to alternative investment strategies managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The RBC iShares alliance today announced the launch of three new ETF Series of RBC Funds ("ETF Series"), expanding its suite of alternative investment solutions for Canadian investors and advisors. The new ETF Series are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and are expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Enhanced North American Value Fund – ETF Series RNVL 1.00 % RBC Enhanced Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series RCDL 0.65 % RBC Enhanced Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series RUDL 0.65 %

Expanded suite of alternative investment solutions

The new ETF Series are an extension of the suite of alternative investment solutions currently offered by RBC GAM Inc. As each ETF Series aims to increase potential returns by employing leverage at approximately 25% of each Fund's net asset value, the ETF Series offer medium and long-term investors convenient and cost-effective access to leveraged solutions with daily liquidity.

"Canadian investors and advisors are continually looking for new solutions to help address portfolio construction challenges during times of heightened market volatility," said Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director of Exchange-Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "Increasingly, they are drawn to alternative investments due to the unique benefits they can bring to their portfolios. By introducing the RBC Enhanced Funds in ETF Series, we are expanding our suite of alternative investment solutions to make sophisticated investment strategies accessible for Canadians who prefer to invest using ETFs."

RBC Enhanced North American Value Fund – ETF Series - The Fund invests primarily, directly or indirectly, in undervalued Canadian and/or U.S. companies offering long-term growth potential. The Fund invests primarily in ETF Series units of RBC North American Value Fund, which has over $10 billion in assets under management.1 The Fund also uses leverage at approximately 25% of the Fund's net asset value to enhance returns.

RBC Enhanced Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series - The Fund invests primarily, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of high-quality Canadian equity securities that aim to provide regular dividend income and have the potential for long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in units of RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF, which has over $400 million in assets under management.2 The Fund also uses leverage at approximately 25% of its net asset value to enhance returns.

RBC Enhanced Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders Fund – ETF Series - The Fund invests primarily, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of high-quality U.S. equity securities that aim to provide regular dividend income and have the potential for long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in units of RBC Quant U.S Dividend Leaders ETF, which has over $900 million in assets under management3. The Fund also uses leverage at approximately 25% of its net asset value to enhance returns.

The RBC iShares alliance aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. The RBC iShares alliance is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about the RBC Enhanced Funds, please visit https://www.rbcgam.com/en/ca/products/alternative-investments/rbc-enhanced-funds.

The RBC iShares alliance includes RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $810 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

__________________ 1 As of May 31, 2026 2 As of June 4, 2026 3 As of May 31, 2026

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.