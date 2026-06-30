RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund maturity date, changes to certain RBC Vision Funds and risk rating changes

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced details regarding the maturity of RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund, changes to certain RBC Vision Funds and a risk rating change for RBC Vision QUBE Fossil Fuel Free Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund. In addition, certain RBC Funds are now eligible to be held in registered plans.

Maturity date of RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund

On or about September 14, 2026, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund (the "Matured Fund") will have reached its maturity date, and RBC GAM Inc. will terminate the Matured Fund accordingly. Effective immediately, the Matured Fund is closed to purchases. Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Matured Fund until market close on September 11, 2026. Any remaining units of the Matured Fund will be redeemed on the maturity date and the proceeds distributed to unitholders. Unitholders will be sent a written notice regarding the termination of RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund in July.

Changes to certain RBC Vision Funds

Effective July 2, 2026, RBC Vision Bond Fund, RBC Vision Balanced Fund, RBC Vision Canadian Equity Fund and RBC Vision Global Equity Fund will no longer apply exclusions based on the Relative Scoring exclusion criteria category. RBC GAM Inc. reviews the exclusion criteria of all RBC Vision Funds from time-to-time and determined this change to be in the best interest of these RBC Vision Funds. This change does not represent a material change to the investment universe of these RBC Vision Funds, and they will continue to apply an environment, social, and governance ("ESG") exclusionary screening strategy based on specific ESG exclusion criteria, including the Product Involvement and ESG Controversies categories, as applicable and as described in the prospectus. Where the RBC Vision Balanced Fund invests in underlying funds, the ESG exclusion criteria apply at the underlying fund level.

Risk rating change

The risk rating for RBC Vision QUBE Fossil Fuel Free Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund has changed. This change will be reflected in the applicable Fund Facts as part of the renewal of the simplified prospectus for RBC Funds, which is expected to be filed on or around June 30, 2026.

The change is based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each fund on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The change is the result of an annual review and not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

Risk rating increase

Fund Current New RBC Vision QUBE Fossil Fuel Free Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium

Funds now eligible to be held in registered plans

The following funds have reached mutual fund trust ("MFT") status and are now eligible to be held within registered plans.

Fund BlueBay High Income Credit Fund RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Dividend Fund

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $810 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.