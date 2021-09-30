Learn from the COVID-19 crisis and act now

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today Québec Ombudsperson Marie Rinfret's 2020-2021 Annual Report was tabled in the National Assembly. Her findings about the quality and integrity of Québec's public services brought into sharp focus the need to learn from the COVID-19 crisis. The takeaway message is that quick action is crucial to correct known and recurrent problems that compromise citizens' rights. We think immediately of the full brunt of the tragedies in residential and long-term care centres during the first wave.

"CHSLDs had been grappling with staff shortages for a long time, but the authorities had put the problems on the back burner," said Marie Rinfret. "The upshot is that when the health crisis raged, there were more and more outbreaks and deaths, and vulnerable residents were deprived of essential services."

The past year has shown society-wide the alarming situation of people severely affected by the consequences of the pandemic: physical and mental health problems, bereavement, loss of income, increased poverty, isolation, anxiety, violence. Beyond daily case statistics, the pandemic created and accentuated many vulnerabilities in an incalculable number of individuals.

"Given this context, 'learning from the crisis' of the past year must be broadened. All public services must feel summoned to act. Now, more than ever, humanity and empathy must set the tone for public services."

An example…

In the past year, the Québec Ombudsman has seen that the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale has been able to adjust to the difficulties of its client population during COVID-19. For example, it has suspended recovery measures and postponed sending out claim notices.

… and counter-examples

Conversely, the Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration refused applications for the Québec Selection Certificate because candidates had to be employed at the time of filing. In the wake of massive business closures because of COVID-19, many applicants had been laid off temporarily. On the Québec Ombudsman's recommendation, the Department reviewed this requirement.



Correctional services tried to compensate for the suspension of family visits to detainees. As a result, the Ministère de la Sécurité publique decided to use videoconferences for detainees to maintain contact with the outside world. However, videoconferences were often cancelled due to staff shortages.



In accordance with a directive by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, at the beginning of the pandemic, family visits were allowed in hospital palliative care units and hospices. However, some hospitals did not comply. This meant that people could not be by their loved ones' side at the end of life.

Enormous challenges for public services

It would be unrealistic and unfair to disregard the enormous challenges for government departments, agencies and healthcare institutions posed by an ongoing unprecedented crisis. While respecting citizens' rights requires that public services carry out their mission effectively, the Québec Ombudsman is aware of the enormous weight of this unfamiliar situation.

However, this does not exempt government from listening to the people who come to it and responding with understanding, openness, creativity and compassion so that these citizens receive the public services to which they have a right.

A few figures in 2020-2021

21,803 requests handled;

42,038 phone calls received;

66% of phone calls answered in under 20 seconds;

98% of recommendations accepted.

