QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Québec government is marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in homage to the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools and their close family members. The survivors' flag was raised this morning over one of the towers of the parliament building, which will be symbolically illuminated in orange.

The government sincerely believes that there is no such thing as an empty gesture. Every action counts as we commemorate the past and advance together toward the future. This week, parliamentarians wore a lapel pin in the shape of an orange shirt, created by Innu artist Bérénice Mollen-Dupuis, to mark this significant day.

Quote:

"National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is, for all, a time to remember and above all to pay homage to the survivors of residential schools and to the children who disappeared. We must remember these dark moments in history, since we all have a duty to remember. Today, we could all stop in one of the 55 communities or buy a book by an Indigenous artist. I believe that as we learn more about each other and understand each other better, we will be able to move forward together towards reconciliation."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

