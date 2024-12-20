MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - To lay the foundations for a constructive political relationship based on dialogue, the Premier of Québec François Legault and Ohén:ton Í:rate ne Ratitsénhaienhs Cody Diabo of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke signed a statement of understanding and mutual respect today.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and the Government of Québec are committed to working together, respecting each other's unique perspectives and striving for improved mutual understanding. Both parties acknowledge that they bring distinct histories, views and interests to the table. Respect of these differences fosters a climate that encourages effective conflict resolution and contributes to mutually beneficial outcomes.

Building a productive, enduring relationship demands time and honest commitment. By creating a climate conducive to addressing priorities, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and the Government of Québec set the stage for meaningful, forward-looking discussions. This new foundation is intended as a way to foster trust and open up pathways that will benefit current and future generations.

Quotes:

"I am very proud to sign this statement of understanding and mutual respect, which will enable our two nations to move forward together and resolve differences more harmoniously. The mutual consideration we have pledged to show will undoubtedly foster beneficial projects for the citizens of Kahnawà:ke and the surrounding area. I would like to thank Ohén:ton Í:rate ne Ratitsénhaienhs Diabo for his open-mindedness, and I look forward to many wonderful joint achievements in the years to come."

—François Legault, premier ministre du Québec

"Signing this statement means a great deal, as it is an important step forward in strengthening our relationship with the Mohawk of Kahnawà:ke. This new momentum will certainly also help us find solutions to major issues in the region. Under this statement of understanding and mutual respect, we will continue the work already begun with Kahnawà:ke of developing mutually beneficial partnerships."

—Ian Lafrenière, ministre responsable des Relations avec les Premières Nations et les Inuit

"While it has taken an extensive period of time and much effort to renew this statement, this agreement affirms the unique relationship between the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and the Gouvernement du Québec. It sets the stage for a respectful, collaborative approach that fosters peaceful coexistence. Through dialogue and understanding, we will build a foundation of trust that allows us to navigate our differences while working toward solutions for the benefit of all."

—Ohén:ton Í:rate ne Ratitsénhaienhs Cody Diabo, Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke

"This is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a deliberate and actionable commitment to move past longstanding obstacles and forge a path that allows us to collaborate effectively on shared interests and issues. We look forward to working together to build a future that truly honours and reflects the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding and genuine progress for the community of Kahnawà:ke."

—Ratsénhaienhs Jeffrey Diabo, Kahnawà:ke–Québec Relations, Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke

SOURCE Cabinet du premier ministre

