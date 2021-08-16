MISTISSINI, QC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A new chapter in collaborative relations between the Québec government and the Cree Nation began today when Premier François Legault and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière met with the Mandy Gull-Masty, the new Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) — (GCC[EI]) — and Chairperson of the Cree Nation Government, and Norman Wapachee, the new Deputy Grand Chief of the GCC(EI). A reciprocal desire to maintain good Nation-to-Nation relations and work together to achieve certain shared ambitions spurred the meeting.

"Our government is determined to enrich its relations with Québec's Aboriginal nations in a spirit of reconciliation and social progress for one and all. It was with considerable enthusiasm that I contacted Grand Chief Gull-Masty, to whom I extend my congratulations on her election. I am convinced that, together, we can accomplish a great deal and further develop an already very promising Nation-to-Nation relationship."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"I am indeed pleased to meet Grand Chief Gull-Masty today and to initiate a discussion on the future of relations between our nations. It is my hope that, under her leadership, the Québec government and the Cree Nation can pursue numerous priority issues and consolidate a historic partnership."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"It is with great pleasure that we welcomed the visit of Premier Legault and Minister Lafrenière on Eeyou Istchee. We appreciate that this first meeting happened on Cree land. It was a first meeting that permitted us to get to introduce ourselves. I intend to maintain the quality of dialogue between the Cree Nation and the Québec's government. This is a strong start to continuing the special relationship that already exists between the Crees and Québec."

Mandy Gull-Masty, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)

SOURCE Cabinet du premier ministre

