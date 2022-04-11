The Royal Tour, part of the year-long celebrations marking The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will showcase inspiring Canadians contributing to their country in communities from coast to coast to coast

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delighted to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will tour Canada this spring.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit Canada in May, to meet Canadians who are serving their fellow citizens and contributing to communities from coast to coast to coast.

The upcoming tour is part of the year-long celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign as Queen of Canada. Events and activities will take place in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

The three-day tour will showcase our country's rich landscapes and the warmth and hospitality of Canadians. Their Royal Highnesses will meet with a diverse range of communities, hear their stories, and experience their rich traditions and culture. It will be an opportunity to highlight Canada's rich military history, raise awareness of the impacts of climate change, and showcase innovative initiatives being developed to support local communities.

The complete itinerary for the tour will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Government of Canada invites Canadians to visit the Royal Tour 2022 web page for the latest information and details.

"We look forward to welcoming The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall back to Canada. As part of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, their visit will be an opportunity for Canadians to celebrate this historic milestone. They will meet Canadians from coast to coast to coast, taking in unique landscapes, and learning more about the innovative work and inspiring local initiatives taking place in the Atlantic Region, Canada's Capital Region, and the North."



—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the 5th for The Duchess of Cornwall .

for The Prince of Wales and the 5th for The Duchess of . The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall last toured Canada from June 29 to July 1, 2017 , making stops in Ontario , Nunavut and Canada's Capital Region. Their Royal Highnesses marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation with Canadians.

last toured from , making stops in , and Capital Region. Their Royal Highnesses marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation with Canadians. In 2022, Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She is the longest-reigning Sovereign in Canada and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

