OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Thao Pham, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Minister, COVID Recovery, Privy Council Office, effective May 31, 2021.

Shawn Tupper, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, effective May 31, 2021.

Christopher MacLennan, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, will also serve as Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G20 Summit, effective immediately.

