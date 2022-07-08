OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Christiane (Chris) Fox, currently Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, becomes Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective July 18, 2022.

Caroline Xavier, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, becomes Chief of the Communications Security Establishment, effective August 31, 2022.

Gina Wilson, currently Deputy Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, becomes Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, effective July 18, 2022.

Erin O'Gorman, currently Associate Secretary of the Treasury Board, becomes President of the Canada Border Services Agency, effective July 18, 2022.

Frances McRae, currently Chief Administrative Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, becomes Deputy Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, effective July 18, 2022.

Scott Harris, currently Vice-President, Intelligence and Enforcement, Canada Border Services Agency, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective July 18, 2022.

Dominique Blanchard, currently Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet, COVID-19 Coordination, Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Secretary of the Treasury Board, effective July 18, 2022.

Cliff Groen, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Benefits and Integrated Services, Service Canada, becomes Business Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada, effective July 18, 2022.

Benoît Long, currently Chief Transformation Officer, Service Canada, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective July 18, 2022.

The Prime Minister also congratulated John Ossowski, former President of the Canada Border Services Agency, and Catrina Tapley, former Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, who have retired from the Public Service, as well as Shelly Bruce, Chief of the Communications Security Establishment, on her upcoming retirement. He thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians throughout their careers and wished them all the best in the future.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]