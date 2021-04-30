The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Isabelle Mondou, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Deputy Minister for the COVID-19 Response (Communications), Privy Council Office (on assignment), becomes Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, effective May 3, 2021.

Christine Donoghue, currently Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Canada Revenue Agency, becomes Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, effective May 3, 2021.

Les Linklater, currently Federal Lead, COVID-19 Testing, Contact Tracing and Data Management Strategies, Health Canada, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective May 3, 2021.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Hélène Laurendeau, Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, on her retirement from the Public Service and thanked her for her dedication and service to Canadians.

