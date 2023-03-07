OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Jean-François Fortin, currently Executive Director, Enforcement, Autorité des marchés financiers, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, effective March 27, 2023 .

Biographical Note

