OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:
- Jean-François Fortin, currently Executive Director, Enforcement, Autorité des marchés financiers, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, effective March 27, 2023.
