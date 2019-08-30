The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service Français
Aug 30, 2019, 13:42 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:
Kevin Stringer, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, becomes Chief Administrative Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), effective September 16, 2019.
The Chief Administrative Officer is a new position in the RCMP. In this role, Mr. Stringer will report to Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and play a lead role in the administrative management of the organization.
