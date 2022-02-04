OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), Tiffany Callender, was honored to accept Honourable Senator Amina Gerba's invitation to speak to senators about FACE's mission, accomplishments, and future projects.

"As Black History Month begins, I thought it was important to invite the leader of the only national organization that supports black entrepreneurs to speak about the challenges, the resources, and the financial services that are now offered to the black community"

- The Honourable Amina Gerba, Senator

This was an opportunity to take stock of FACE's accomplishments since the creation of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund as well as the ways by which the Parliament of Canada can support black entrepreneurs in a durable and lasting way.

"It was an honor to speak in the Canadian Senate. This was a unique opportunity to share with senators our story, our accomplishments, and our challenges. FACE enables thousands of black entrepreneurs to achieve their professionals' goals, to create wealth for their community and Canadian society. And I am honored to have been able to speak in this important democratic institution. I want to express my sincere thanks to Senator Gerba for her invitation which, I am sure, will raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities for black entrepreneurs"

- Tiffany Callender, Chief Executive Officer of FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

