The Power Workers' Union Supports One of Canada's Largest Public Health Vaccination Centre's in Peel Region

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU) is proud to be contributing to the new partnership between Bruce Power and Peel Public Health to bring together a coalition of organizations to establish one of Canada's largest vaccination centres. The Bruce Power led partnership is made possible due to the contributions from labour partners the PWU and the Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA), Alectra Utilities and Bruce Power business partners Kinectrics, Nordion, Framatome, SNC-Lavalin, NPX, CGI Inc., BWXT, E.S. Fox and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Vaccination Support Council.

The regional clinic, operated by Peel Public Health at the CAA Centre in Brampton, will be in service later this month and will use a 'Hockey Hub' model in the NHL-sized rink. It will provide the region the capacity for thousands of daily vaccines, building on a model used in the Grey-Bruce area that set a daily national record in April.

The Hockey Hub model was developed by Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health at the Grey-Bruce Health Unit. This model uses a streamlined flow-through process, which can administer more vaccines with fewer clinical staff than traditional mass vaccination clinics.

"The PWU, along with all of the other contributors, have seen and recognize the impact the COVID-19 virus has had on the Region of Peel. We feel the effects deeply and are grateful for the opportunity to assist making this mass vaccination centre come to fruition. We know it will have a positive effect for this community and the province." said Jeff Parnell, PWU President.

The Peel Region Hockey Hub at the CAA Centre in Brampton will be open to the public, and all residents over the age of 18 can book their appointment through the Peel Public Health booking system or the provincial online booking portal. There is a critical need for volunteers to help ensure these centres can run efficiently and reach as many people as possible.

For more information or to volunteer at the new vaccination centre please visit www.peelvaccinehub.ca.

For an overview of the Hockey Hub model in the Grey-Bruce region, click here.

About the Power Workers' Union

The PWU represents 18,000 Members working throughout Ontario's electricity production and delivery industry. PWU Members perform maintenance and construction work on the electricity transmission and distribution system that transports, transforms and delivers the electricity supply in Ontario. Our members also work in electricity generation by means of nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil and wind generation facilities performing maintenance and miscellaneous construction work. Learn more about the PWU at www.pwu.ca.

