New PWU discussion paper reflects on electricity system risks and the implications for Integrated Energy Planning Reform

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the Power Workers' Union (PWU) released a synopsis of its previous four discussion papers, Ontario's Electricity System's Risks and Mitigation – A Recap and Taking Stock - Power Workers' Union. These papers were offered to prompt discussion on better ways for Ontario to meet its growing electricity demand at a lower cost, with lower carbon emissions and in a more reliable, affordable and timely manner.

Ontario's Powering Ontario's Growth (POG) report laid out a pathway to ensure Ontario has the energy needed to power economic growth and electrification over the next three decades while maintaining its clean electricity advantage. This release summarizes the risks to this objective and the recommendations on how to improve the approach to planning for and procuring the needed resources and to help the delivery system infrastructure meet the growing demand.

Ontario's recently released vision paper, Ontario's Affordable Energy Future: The Pressing Case for More Power, advances the POG objectives and clearly links the importance of Ontario's energy system to the province's future economic prosperity. To ensure that, in the Minister's words, "Ontario does not fail due to a lack of ambition", the PWU has recommended five strategic imperatives for the integrated energy planning the government has called for.

"There is evident urgency to creating an effective energy planning framework for Ontario," said Jeff Parnell, President of the PWU. "Unlocking the opportunities identified in the government's vision paper requires an urgent reform of Ontario's long- term planning framework and revised roles and accountabilities for the Ministry, the IESO and the OEB."

About the Power Workers' Union

The Power Workers' Union (PWU), proudly Canadian, represents over 18,000 highly skilled and dedicated men and women in Ontario's electricity sector. For over seventy years, the men and women of the PWU have been critical to keeping the province's lights on. The PWU remains a strong supporter and advocate for the prudent and rational reform of Ontario's electricity sector and recognizes the importance of planning for low-cost, low-carbon energy solutions to enhance the competitiveness of Ontario's economy.

