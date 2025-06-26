Power Workers' Union Elects New Executive Leadership at 7th Quadrennial Election

MARKHAM, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The PWU represents the majority of the highly skilled workers in Ontario's generation, transmission, and distribution sectors.

Delegates elected from across Ontario gathered from June 24 to 26 for the Power Workers' Union's (PWU) 7th Quadrennial Election Convention, where the union's Executive Committee for the next four years was democratically elected. Andrew Clunis was elected as the new President of the PWU. Clunis, a long-time advocate for workers' rights and experienced union leader, will serve a four-year term. "The PWU is a strong democratic union, and I'm honored and humbled to serve as President for the next four years," said Clunis. "I look forward to continuing the strong advocacy for our members, which the PWU is known for".

Also elected to the PWU Executive Committee were:

Vice President, Sector 1– Representing Nuclear Generation: Chris Reid

Vice President, Sector 2 – Representing Renewable Generation across Ontario : Mike Hambly

Vice President, Sector 3 – Representing Transmission and Distribution across Ontario : Darren Nesbitt

Vice President, Sector 4 – Representing Local Distribution Companies across Ontario : James Middleton

The new PWU Executive Committee will continue to maintain a high level of representation for its members and remain focused on creating high-skilled, high-paying jobs, ensuring environmentally responsible, reliable, and affordable power, and supporting economic growth for Ontario.

