MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - After three years of construction, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce the official opening of its observation tower located at the end of the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay on Saturday, May 27: the Port of Montreal Tower. Standing 65 metres high, this majestic glass tower offers a spectacular view of the city and the river, a unique interactive experience, educational capsules on the City of Montreal and its port, as well as a dizzying glass cage that will delight thrill-seeking visitors. And for those who are interested, admission will be free on the first weekend of operation, May 27 and 28, 2023!

From left to right: Guillaume Brossard, Vice-President, Development, Marketing and International Relations; David D'Amboise, Vice-President, Asset Management and Port Logistics; Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the Board; Martin Imbleau, President and CEO; Karine Boivin-Roy, Member of the National Assembly of Quebec for Anjou-Louis-Riel; Kaïla Amaya-Munro, Borough Councillor, Desmarchais-Crawford, Verdun. (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

"With great pride and pleasure, I invite everyone to come discover the Port of Montreal Tower. Along with being a symbol of Montreal's rich port history, an architectural jewel and a magnificent site for enjoying the view and discovering the city, it is a clear example of an ambitious vision where port space can be opened to the community and transformed into an incomparable public space." — Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA

"With the Port of Montreal Tower, from now on visitors will have an incredible view of the city and our river. It's a major attraction that enhances the city's tourism offering. This new way to take in Montreal and the river will give Quebecers and our visitors, especially cruise passengers, a unique experience that will be etched in their memories." — Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

"Congratulations to the Montreal Port Authority on the official opening of its impressive observation tower. Every year, Old Montreal attracts thousands of families and visitors from near and far. This final addition to the huge Alexandra Pier rehabilitation project will contribute to the dynamism of the district. We invite Montrealers to make these visitor-friendly new places their own, as they reflect the beauty and vitality of our city and its connection to the river." — Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

An experience to discover

A symbolic reminder of the lighthouses that once played such an important role in navigation, the observation tower provides an unobstructed view of the city and the river as part of a first-class experience. Surprises await visitors in every space:

Lobby

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by three robots disguised as navigation buoys.

Visitors will be able to discover the large aluminum wall sculpture by Jordi Bonet , commissioned by the Port of Montreal in 1967 to mark the construction of the cruise terminal.

Multifunctional level: Interactive exhibition

The most beautiful view of the city and the river! About fifteen viewfinders showcase the points of interest in Montreal .

showcase the points of interest in . Several installations are part of the Tower's interactive experience. Balloons scattered on the floor magically transform when visitors put them in front of the screen of one of the six interactive buoys . Using augmented reality, visitors can discover nine Montreal places or moments in the palm of their hands, as well as nine vignettes about the Port of Montreal . In all, there are 18 educational and entertaining capsules to be explored covering Montreal's festivals and culture, Mount Royal through its four seasons, the Montreal Canadiens, the Port through history, the smart port and more.

. Using augmented reality, visitors can discover nine places or moments in the palm of their hands, as well as nine vignettes about the Port of . In all, there are 18 educational and entertaining capsules to be explored covering festivals and culture, through its four seasons, the Montreal Canadiens, the Port through history, the smart port and more. Suspended from the ceiling at hand level, five musical balloons emit different sounds according to how visitors interact with them. Like an orchestra conductor, visitors can create their own port symphony based on the symphony created by the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal under the baton of Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

On the 15th floor: 3600 observatory and the glass cage

A majestic golden staircase leads visitors to the glass cage, where the bravest will be welcome to step onto an entirely glassed-in floor 55 metres high… Thrills all around!

First weekend free!

To mark the opening of this major new attraction in the Montreal urban landscape, the Montreal Port Authority is offering a special inauguration gift to citizens who are curious to discover it first: a free opening weekend on May 27 and 28! Visitors can simply go straight to the Port of Montreal Tower ticket office during regular business hours, either Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be admitted subject to the Tower's maximum capacity.

An extensive project

The final stage of the massive project to rehabilitate Alexandra Pier that began in 2014, the Port of Montreal Tower is a landmark and a legacy to the city and its citizens. Located on the site of the earliest harbour activities in Montreal, the Grand Quay and the Port of Montreal Tower are the culmination of the ambitious renovation of the former Iberville Passenger Terminal, turning the previously concreted-over, closed to the public site into a new, user-friendly space integrated into a welcoming urban fabric open to citizens. As a result, the cruise terminal can continue to welcome dozens of ships and thousands of passengers, while providing green spaces, a large vegetated terrace where citizens and tourists can observe the ships and enjoy the view of the river and the city, a grassy lawn at the water's edge offering access to the banks of the St. Lawrence River and, from now on, a spectacular observation tower overlooking Old Montreal.

An accessible activity for the whole family

To offer a family-friendly experience, the Port of Montreal Tower has set attractive rates, with tickets for adults at $15 and family packages available for $45. The self-guided tour lasts about one hour. The Tower's elevators are wheelchair accessible, but the winding staircase leading to the glass cage is not. To complete the visit, vVisitors can make the most of the outdoor spaces next to the Tower to relax by the water. In addition to the green roof (Promenade D'Iberville) and Commencement Square, the wooded terrace along the quay is now fully accessible. As an added bonus, the Port Centre and its exhibition on port activities All aboard! remain open to the public free of charge.

Learn more about the Port of Montreal Tower and access online ticketing at https://www.port-montreal.com/en/grand-quay/tower

