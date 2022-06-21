Official Declaration signed as a tangible gesture toward greater inclusion of Indigenous people

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Port of Montreal has joined the Grand Circle of Commitment for the full participation of Indigenous people in Quebec's economy. By signing this Declaration, the Port of Montreal formally pledges to contribute to this movement aimed at creating wealth for, by and with Indigenous people. This is a tangible step toward greater inclusion of Indigenous people in the Quebec economy.

Adopted at the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec, the Declaration of the Grand Circle of Commitment is the embodiment of a broad movement in support of the self-determination of Indigenous people and their full participation in the Quebec economy.

In the coming months, the Montreal Port Authority will be exploring various ways to work with its First Nations partners, notably by creating ties with First Nations businesses with a view to development and growth.

"I wish everyone a great National Indigenous Peoples Day! Today we are making a commitment that will reach far beyond this day. Our commitment is in line with the Port of Montreal's core values, namely to act as a positive force in society and as a pillar of Quebec's economic development. To achieve this, we will work with our indigenous partners to contribute to the economic vitality of the communities". - Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority.

"I am delighted that the Montreal Port Authority is joining the Grand Circle of Commitment for the full participation of Indigenous people in Quebec's economy. It is thanks to this type of commitment that we will be able to collectively create wealth for the indigenous peoples in Quebec." — Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).

About the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec

The AFNQL and the Government of Quebec held the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec event on November 25 and 26, 2021. The event results from discussions held in the context of the work of the Joint AFNQL-Government of Quebec Political Table that was launched on March 19, 2021, and put in place with the aim of establishing a new era of nation-to-nation relations.

Through the Grand Economic Circle, Quebec businesses and organizations were invited to make public commitments for greater inclusion of Indigenous people in the economy, notably by signing the Grand Circle Declaration for the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Quebec's economy.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

