MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - After several months of work, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to introduce the public to the brand new Bickerdike Promenade: an urban development bordering port facilities in the Cité du Havre sector that includes a waterside observation and relaxation area and information panels on the Port of Montreal's history and activities. The official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place this afternoon in the presence of Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA. This project furthers the Port of Montreal's vision to seamlessly integrate into the urban landscape, open up to the general public and raise awareness of its activities.

Project overview

Along a 900-metre stretch of the Port of Montreal's facilities in the Cité du Havre sector, Bickerdike Promenade features a new pedestrian space, a balustrade, lookout areas, street furniture, a bicycle repair station and newly planted trees and shrubs, to offer Montrealers and visitors a relaxing waterfront space with an exceptional view of port facilities at Bickerdike Terminal and the Grand Quay. The promenade, named Promenade Bickerdike after the terminal of the same name near which it is located, also includes a number of information panels documenting the surrounding urban landscape's history and development.

A vision for the future

Representing a total investment of $2.5 million, this project is consistent with the MPA's objectives to responsibly develop its territory, improve the urban landscape around its facilities, and raise public awareness of port activities, as set out in its $10 million investment plan for projects to improve the city-port interface. This initiative is in line with its Strategic Plan 2023–2027 and the objectives of the 2030 Agenda of the Worldwide Network of Port Cities (AIVP), of which the Port of Montreal is a signatory.

"Bickerdike Promenade is a prime example of our commitment to improve the living environment of all Montrealers while showcasing port facilities. This project brings to life our commitment to creating accessible, user-friendly public spaces where everyone can relax, enjoy themselves and learn more about our city's maritime heritage. Our aim is both to strengthen the bond between Montrealers and their port, and to make a positive, sustainable contribution to urban development near port facilities," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA.

